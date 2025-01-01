Menu
2024 Toyota Tacoma Hybrid TRD Off-Road Premium Ready for any adventure! Equipped with TRD running boards and a matching topper, this Tacoma Hybrid TRD Off-Road Premium blends power, efficiency, and rugged style. Tacoma TRD Off-Road Built smarter, built tougher.

2024 Toyota Tacoma

16,699 KM

Details

$71,995

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2024 Toyota Tacoma

Hybrid Ready for any adventure! Equipped with TRD running boards and a matching topper, this Tacoma Hybrid TRD Off-Road Premium blends power, efficiency, and rugged style.

13117556

2024 Toyota Tacoma

Hybrid Ready for any adventure! Equipped with TRD running boards and a matching topper, this Tacoma Hybrid TRD Off-Road Premium blends power, efficiency, and rugged style.

Location

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$71,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
16,699KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3TYLC5LN1RT000533

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 8190
  • Mileage 16,699 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 Toyota Tacoma Hybrid TRD Off-Road Premium
Ready for any adventure! Equipped with TRD running boards and a matching topper, this Tacoma Hybrid TRD Off-Road Premium blends power, efficiency, and rugged style.

Tacoma TRD Off-Road Built smarter, built tougher.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Moose Jaw Toyota

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

2024 Toyota Tacoma