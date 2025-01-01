$71,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota Tacoma
Hybrid Ready for any adventure! Equipped with TRD running boards and a matching topper, this Tacoma Hybrid TRD Off-Road Premium blends power, efficiency, and rugged style.
2024 Toyota Tacoma
Hybrid Ready for any adventure! Equipped with TRD running boards and a matching topper, this Tacoma Hybrid TRD Off-Road Premium blends power, efficiency, and rugged style.
Location
Moose Jaw Toyota
1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6
306-694-1355
Certified
$71,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 8190
- Mileage 16,699 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Toyota Tacoma Hybrid TRD Off-Road Premium
Ready for any adventure! Equipped with TRD running boards and a matching topper, this Tacoma Hybrid TRD Off-Road Premium blends power, efficiency, and rugged style.
Tacoma TRD Off-Road Built smarter, built tougher.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Moose Jaw Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Moose Jaw Toyota
Moose Jaw Toyota
Call Dealer
306-694-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
306-694-1355