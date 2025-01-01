$45,229+ tax & licensing
2025 Honda CR-V
Sport
2025 Honda CR-V
Sport
Location
Knight Honda
1768 Main Street North, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L4
306-693-5959
$45,229
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Mileage 6,201 KM
Vehicle Description
now available at Moose Jaw Honda in Moose Jaw. This used SUV stands out with a striking blue exterior and a refined black interior
it offers a nearly-new driving experience for your next adventure.
FEATURES OF THE CR-V Sport
»» All-wheel drive for enhanced road grip
»» 4-cylinder engine for balanced performance
»» Sporty exterior accents for modern appeal
»» Continuously Variable Transmission for smooth rides
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
»» Lane departure warning for added awareness
»» Adaptive cruise control for safer highway driving
»» Collision mitigation braking system
»» Road departure mitigation for extra security
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
»» 4-cylinder engine ensures responsive power
»» Continuously Variable Transmission for smooth shifting
»» All-wheel drive for confident handling
»» Excellent fuel efficiency for long journeys
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
»» Dual-zone automatic climate control
»» Spacious seating for up to five passengers
»» Heated front seats for cold mornings
»» Power driver?s seat for personalized comfort
TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY
»» Touchscreen display for easy access to features
»» Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
»» Bluetooth hands-free calling and audio streaming
»» USB ports for device charging and connectivity
CARGO SPACE
»» Generous rear cargo area for luggage
»» Split-folding rear seats for flexible storage
»» Low cargo floor for easy loading
»» Multiple storage compartments throughout cabin
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
»» Smooth and quiet ride quality
»» User-friendly infotainment system
»» Reliable all-wheel drive performance
»» Spacious and versatile interior design
This 2025 Honda CR-V Sport's VIN is: 2HKRS4H51SH104205.
http://www.moosejawhonda.ca/used/Honda-CRV-2025-id12199996.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Knight Honda
Email Knight Honda
Knight Honda
Call Dealer
306-693-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
306-693-5959