Knight Honda

1768 Main Street North, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L4

306-693-5959

VIN 2HKRS4H51SH104205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Mileage 6,201 KM

Vehicle Description

now available at Moose Jaw Honda in Moose Jaw. This used SUV stands out with a striking blue exterior and a refined black interior


it offers a nearly-new driving experience for your next adventure.

FEATURES OF THE CR-V Sport
»» All-wheel drive for enhanced road grip
»» 4-cylinder engine for balanced performance
»» Sporty exterior accents for modern appeal
»» Continuously Variable Transmission for smooth rides

ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
»» Lane departure warning for added awareness
»» Adaptive cruise control for safer highway driving
»» Collision mitigation braking system
»» Road departure mitigation for extra security

PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
»» 4-cylinder engine ensures responsive power
»» Continuously Variable Transmission for smooth shifting
»» All-wheel drive for confident handling
»» Excellent fuel efficiency for long journeys

COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
»» Dual-zone automatic climate control
»» Spacious seating for up to five passengers
»» Heated front seats for cold mornings
»» Power driver?s seat for personalized comfort

TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY
»» Touchscreen display for easy access to features
»» Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
»» Bluetooth hands-free calling and audio streaming
»» USB ports for device charging and connectivity

CARGO SPACE
»» Generous rear cargo area for luggage
»» Split-folding rear seats for flexible storage
»» Low cargo floor for easy loading
»» Multiple storage compartments throughout cabin

WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
»» Smooth and quiet ride quality
»» User-friendly infotainment system
»» Reliable all-wheel drive performance
»» Spacious and versatile interior design

This 2025 Honda CR-V Sport's VIN is: 2HKRS4H51SH104205.


http://www.moosejawhonda.ca/used/Honda-CRV-2025-id12199996.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

201 km on the odometer
Experience versatility and confidence in the 2025 Honda CR-V Sport
combining style with practicality. With only 6

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1768 Main Street North, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L4

306-693-5959

