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2025 Toyota Tacoma
2025 Toyota Tacoma
Location
Moose Jaw Toyota
1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6
306-694-1355
$53,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
8,216KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3TYLE5JN9ST084782
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 8240
- Mileage 8,216 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Additional Features
4x4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Moose Jaw Toyota
1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6
Call Dealer
306-694-XXXX(click to show)
$53,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Moose Jaw Toyota
306-694-1355
2025 Toyota Tacoma