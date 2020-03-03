Menu
2009 Ford Flex

SEL

2009 Ford Flex

SEL

Cropper Motors

Highway #6 North – Box 430, Naicam, SK S0K 2Z0

306-874-2011

$6,995

  209,655KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 4705059
  Stock #: UC092328
  VIN: 2FMDK52C79BA89363
Exterior Colour
White Platinum Tri-Coat (White)
Interior Colour
Medium Light Stone (CS)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

white
Grey cloth interior
heated seats
7 passenger
air, tilt, cruise
power windows and locks
dual auto temperature

Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Safety
  • Reverse Sensing System
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • LATCH (Lower anchors & tethers for children) system
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Convenience
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • (2) coat hooks
Comfort
  • Electrochromic rearview mirror
  • Instrument panel storage bin
  • Dual zone air conditioning w/automatic temp control
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
  • Chrome tri-bar front grille
Power Options
  • Pwr steering
Security
  • SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
Additional Features
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • Locking glovebox
  • Front seatback map pockets
  • Front seat side impact airbags
  • Rear 2-speed wiper
  • Sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
  • Pwr windows w/driver one-touch up/down
  • Driver & front passenger dual stage air bags w/passenger sensing system
  • (3) grab handles
  • Anti-theft perimeter alarm
  • Battery saver w/accessory delay
  • 17" spare tire & wheel
  • Chrome beltline
  • Front intermittent speed-sensitive wipers
  • Message centre w/trip computer
  • (12) cup/bottle holders
  • (4) 12V pwr points
  • Grocery bag hooks in cargo area
  • All-row Safety Canopy w/rollover sensor
  • Driver/front passenger BeltMinder system
  • P235/60R18 all-season BSW tires
  • 18" machined aluminum wheels
  • Body colour manual-folding heated pwr mirrors
  • Woodgrain applique on instrument panel & door trim
  • SIRIUS satellite radio w/6-month pre-paid subscription
  • 3.16 Axle Ratio
  • Dual beam wiper-activated auto headlamps
  • 3.5L 24-VALVE V6 DURATEC ENGINE
  • Privacy glass on 2nd & 3rd row windows, liftgate
  • Cockpit Integrated Display -inc: compass, driver/passenger temp, outside temp
  • Front row centre console w/armrest, storage
  • Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, lamp outage, low washer fluid, low oil pressure, oil change, door ajar, liftgate ajar & low coolant
  • Lighting -inc: 2nd & 3rd row reading, illuminated entry, cargo area
  • Overhead console w/dome light, sunglass holder
  • Bright polished exhaust tips
  • EasyFuel capless fuelling system
  • Personal safety system -inc: safety belt pretensioners, load-limiting retractors, driver seat position sensing & crash severity sensing

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cropper Motors

Cropper Motors

Highway #6 North – Box 430, Naicam, SK S0K 2Z0

