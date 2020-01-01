2011 Ford Explorer

Vehicle Features

Safety Hill Descent Control Reverse Sensing System 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) LATCH (lower anchors & tethers for children) system on rear outboard seats Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog lamps Silver roof rack w/black end caps Comfort Electrochromic rearview mirror Illuminated Entry Dual-zone automatic temp control -inc: air filtration system Windows Rear Window Defroster Acoustic laminated windshield glass Convenience Mini spare tire Automatic bi-halogen projector beam headlamps Suspension 4-wheel independent suspension Security SecuriLock passive anti-theft system Media / Nav / Comm Roof mounted antenna Trim Leather shift knob Body-colour painted front/rear bumpers Power Options Pwr windows -inc: front 1-touch up/down

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES PERIMETER ALARM Battery Saver Trailer Sway Control Coat hooks Dual chrome exhaust tips Body-colour spoiler Sirius satellite radio w/(6) month subscription 4-wheel pwr disc brakes SOS post crash alert system Speed-sensitive variable intermittent windshield wipers LED taillamps Solar-tinted glass on windshield & front door windows Dual colour-keyed sunvisors w/covered illuminated vanity mirrors Easy Fuel capless fuel filler Cargo hooks Black wheel lip mouldings Black lower bodyside cladding w/chrome accent Satin silver grille 2 speed rear window wiper 1-piece liftgate w/chrome applique Front/rear embossed scuff plates Bright Galvano appliques Grab handles for outboard passenger seats 2nd & 3rd row dome & reading lamps Dual front airbags -inc: front passenger sensing system Dual front-seat side airbags 200-amp alternator Front recovery hooks 3.5L Ti-VCT V6 engine Electric pwr assist steering Floor console -inc: armrest, storage bin (4) 12V pwr points -inc: (2) first row, (1) 2nd row, (1) rear cargo area Overhead console -inc: dome/map lights, sunglass holder Privacy glass on rear doors, quarter panels & liftgate windows Safety Canopy system for 1st, 2nd & 3rd row Intelligent 4-wheel drive w/Terrain Management System 3.39 axle ratio w/non-limited slip differential Gloss black heated folding pwr mirrors -inc: integrated blind spot mirrors, security approach lamps, LED signal indicators Hill hold start assist 1st & 2nd row outboard position height adjustable safety belts -inc: pretensioners, energy management system, Belt-Minder

