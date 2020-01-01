2011 Ford Explorer

4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
LATCH (lower anchors & tethers for children) system on rear outboard seats
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Silver roof rack w/black end caps
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Dual-zone automatic temp control -inc: air filtration system
Acoustic laminated windshield glass
Automatic bi-halogen projector beam headlamps
4-wheel independent suspension
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system
Body-colour painted front/rear bumpers
Pwr windows -inc: front 1-touch up/down
Sirius satellite radio w/(6) month subscription
SOS post crash alert system
Speed-sensitive variable intermittent windshield wipers
Solar-tinted glass on windshield & front door windows
Dual colour-keyed sunvisors w/covered illuminated vanity mirrors
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
Black wheel lip mouldings
Black lower bodyside cladding w/chrome accent
2 speed rear window wiper
1-piece liftgate w/chrome applique
Front/rear embossed scuff plates
Grab handles for outboard passenger seats
2nd & 3rd row dome & reading lamps
Dual front airbags -inc: front passenger sensing system
Dual front-seat side airbags
Electric pwr assist steering
Floor console -inc: armrest, storage bin
(4) 12V pwr points -inc: (2) first row, (1) 2nd row, (1) rear cargo area
Overhead console -inc: dome/map lights, sunglass holder
Privacy glass on rear doors, quarter panels & liftgate windows
Safety Canopy system for 1st, 2nd & 3rd row
Intelligent 4-wheel drive w/Terrain Management System
3.39 axle ratio w/non-limited slip differential
Gloss black heated folding pwr mirrors -inc: integrated blind spot mirrors, security approach lamps, LED signal indicators
1st & 2nd row outboard position height adjustable safety belts -inc: pretensioners, energy management system, Belt-Minder
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.