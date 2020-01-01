Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford Explorer

123,185 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cropper Motors

306-874-2011

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Explorer

2011 Ford Explorer

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Cropper Motors

Highway #6 North – Box 430, Naicam, SK S0K 2Z0

306-874-2011

  1. 6225441
  2. 6225441
  3. 6225441
  4. 6225441
  5. 6225441
  6. 6225441
  7. 6225441
  8. 6225441
  9. 6225441
  10. 6225441
  11. 6225441
  12. 6225441
  13. 6225441
  14. 6225441
  15. 6225441
  16. 6225441
  17. 6225441
Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

123,185KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6225441
  • Stock #: UT114032
  • VIN: 1FMHK8D86BGA58079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Tri-Coat (White)
  • Interior Colour Medium Light Stone (8L)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # UT114032
  • Mileage 123,185 KM

Vehicle Description

white platinum
stone cloth interior
3.5L
NAV
reverse sensing
240A
power liftgate
rear camera
trailer tow

Vehicle Features

Hill Descent Control
Reverse Sensing System
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
LATCH (lower anchors & tethers for children) system on rear outboard seats
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lamps
Silver roof rack w/black end caps
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Illuminated Entry
Dual-zone automatic temp control -inc: air filtration system
Rear Window Defroster
Acoustic laminated windshield glass
Mini spare tire
Automatic bi-halogen projector beam headlamps
4-wheel independent suspension
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system
Roof mounted antenna
Leather shift knob
Body-colour painted front/rear bumpers
Pwr windows -inc: front 1-touch up/down
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
Battery Saver
Trailer Sway Control
Coat hooks
Dual chrome exhaust tips
Body-colour spoiler
Sirius satellite radio w/(6) month subscription
4-wheel pwr disc brakes
SOS post crash alert system
Speed-sensitive variable intermittent windshield wipers
LED taillamps
Solar-tinted glass on windshield & front door windows
Dual colour-keyed sunvisors w/covered illuminated vanity mirrors
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
Cargo hooks
Black wheel lip mouldings
Black lower bodyside cladding w/chrome accent
Satin silver grille
2 speed rear window wiper
1-piece liftgate w/chrome applique
Front/rear embossed scuff plates
Bright Galvano appliques
Grab handles for outboard passenger seats
2nd & 3rd row dome & reading lamps
Dual front airbags -inc: front passenger sensing system
Dual front-seat side airbags
200-amp alternator
Front recovery hooks
3.5L Ti-VCT V6 engine
Electric pwr assist steering
Floor console -inc: armrest, storage bin
(4) 12V pwr points -inc: (2) first row, (1) 2nd row, (1) rear cargo area
Overhead console -inc: dome/map lights, sunglass holder
Privacy glass on rear doors, quarter panels & liftgate windows
Safety Canopy system for 1st, 2nd & 3rd row
Intelligent 4-wheel drive w/Terrain Management System
3.39 axle ratio w/non-limited slip differential
Gloss black heated folding pwr mirrors -inc: integrated blind spot mirrors, security approach lamps, LED signal indicators
Hill hold start assist
1st & 2nd row outboard position height adjustable safety belts -inc: pretensioners, energy management system, Belt-Minder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cropper Motors

2007 Toyota Tundra L...
 203,000 KM
$18,250 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Edge Titan...
 60,293 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT
 46,200 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cropper Motors

Cropper Motors

Cropper Motors

Highway #6 North – Box 430, Naicam, SK S0K 2Z0

Call Dealer

306-874-XXXX

(click to show)

306-874-2011

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory