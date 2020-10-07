2017 Ford Focus

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Integrated roof antenna Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort glove box Manual air conditioning Air filtration Trim Body-coloured door handles Black grille w/chrome accents Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Centre Armrest Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Urethane Gear Shift Knob Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Liftgate Rear Cargo Access 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Analog Display Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Body-Coloured Rear Bumper 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential turn-by-turn navigation directions Seats w/Cloth Back Material Electric Power-Assist Steering Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 46.9 L Fuel Tank 590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster 3.85 Axle Ratio Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Streaming Audio Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Cloth Rear Seat Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Passenger Seat

