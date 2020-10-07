Menu
2017 Ford Focus

20,394 KM

$15,995

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cropper Motors

306-874-2011

2017 Ford Focus

2017 Ford Focus

SE

2017 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Cropper Motors

Highway #6 North – Box 430, Naicam, SK S0K 2Z0

306-874-2011

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

20,394KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5859219
  Stock #: UC172336
  VIN: 1FADP3K2XHL249953

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic (Gray)
  Interior Colour Charcoal Black (YW)
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 20,394 KM

Vehicle Description

2.0L
200A
WINTER PACKAGE
HEATED SEATS
ALL WEATHER FLOOR MATS

Vehicle Features

Compass
Integrated roof antenna
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille w/chrome accents
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Back-Up Camera
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Urethane Gear Shift Knob
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Analog Display
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
46.9 L Fuel Tank
590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
3.85 Axle Ratio
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Streaming Audio
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Passenger Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cropper Motors

Cropper Motors

Highway #6 North – Box 430, Naicam, SK S0K 2Z0

306-874-2011

