- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Convenience
-
- Block Heater
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Power Options
-
- Trim
-
- Windows
-
- Comfort
-
- Exterior
-
- Front fog lamps
- Steel spare wheel
- Safety
-
- Additional Features
-
- Trailer Wiring Harness
- CHROME DOOR HANDLES
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Garage door transmitter
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Front Cupholder
- Electronic Transfer Case
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Spray-in bedliner
- VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION
- 3.31 AXLE RATIO
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Rear cupholder
- LED brakelights
- Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
- Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
- Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Digital/Analog Display
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Redundant Digital Speedometer
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
- Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
- Front Cigar Lighter(s)
- Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
- Systems Monitor
- Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- KEYPAD
- Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
- Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Auto Locking Hubs
- Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
- Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
- Regular Box Style
- Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
- Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
- Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
- Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
- 200 Amp Alternator
- 136.3 L Fuel Tank
- 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Aluminum Panels
- Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
- Pickup Cargo Box Lights
- Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
- Power Rear Window w/Defroster
- Distance Pacing
- Blind Spot
- Active Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors
- Front Camera w/Washer
- Right Side Camera
- Streaming Audio
- Left Side Camera
- Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 AC Power Outlets
- Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
- Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
- Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
- Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Retractable Rear Step
- 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
- Front HD Anti-Roll Bar
- ALL-WEATHER RUBBER FLOOR MATS
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters, Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable
- Sync Connect Wi-Fi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
- EQUIPMENT GROUP 900A BASE
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera
- 1430# Maximum Payload
- Tires: P275/45R22 BSW A/S
- Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic
- Passenger Seat
- Forward Collision Warning and Rear Collision Warning
- Door Mirrors, Steering Wheel and Pedals
- Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Leather/Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
- Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
- GVWR: 3,061 kg (6,750 lb) Payload Package
- Wheels: 22" Polished Aluminum
- Mini Overhead Console, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 AC Power Outlets
- Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
- Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start/stop technology system
- Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
- NAVY PIER, UNIQUE MULTI-CONTOUR LEATHER BUCKET SEATS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.