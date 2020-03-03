Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Ford F-150

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

Limited

Location

Cropper Motors

Highway #6 North – Box 430, Naicam, SK S0K 2Z0

306-874-2011

  1. 4814757
  2. 4814757
  3. 4814757
  4. 4814757
  5. 4814757
  6. 4814757
  7. 4814757
  8. 4814757
  9. 4814757
  10. 4814757
  11. 4814757
  12. 4814757
  13. 4814757
  14. 4814757
  15. 4814757
  16. 4814757
  17. 4814757
  18. 4814757
  19. 4814757
  20. 4814757
  21. 4814757
  22. 4814757
  23. 4814757
  24. 4814757
  25. 4814757
  26. 4814757
  27. 4814757
  28. 4814757
  29. 4814757
  30. 4814757
  31. 4814757
  32. 4814757
  33. 4814757
  34. 4814757
  35. 4814757
Contact Seller

$57,595

+ taxes & licensing

  • 35,089KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4814757
  • Stock #: UT183931
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG4JFA74262
Exterior Colour
Shadow Black (Black)
Interior Colour
Navy Pier (TB)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder

Limited, and Loaded!! Nav, moonroof, heated/cooled seats, heated rear seats, power r/boards, LED headlamps and tail lamps, adaptive cruise control, front & rear cameras, park assist, and more....
**Call 306-874-2011, email info@croppermotors.com, or visit our website at www.croppermotors.com**

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Fixed antenna
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Power Options
  • POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Trim
  • POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Comfort
  • glove box
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Steel spare wheel
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Additional Features
  • Trailer Wiring Harness
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Garage door transmitter
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Spray-in bedliner
  • VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION
  • 3.31 AXLE RATIO
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Rear cupholder
  • LED brakelights
  • Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
  • Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
  • Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Digital/Analog Display
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Redundant Digital Speedometer
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
  • Front Cigar Lighter(s)
  • Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • KEYPAD
  • Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
  • Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Auto Locking Hubs
  • Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
  • Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
  • Regular Box Style
  • Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
  • Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
  • 200 Amp Alternator
  • 136.3 L Fuel Tank
  • 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Aluminum Panels
  • Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
  • Pickup Cargo Box Lights
  • Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
  • Power Rear Window w/Defroster
  • Distance Pacing
  • Blind Spot
  • Active Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors
  • Front Camera w/Washer
  • Right Side Camera
  • Streaming Audio
  • Left Side Camera
  • Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 AC Power Outlets
  • Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
  • Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
  • Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Retractable Rear Step
  • 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
  • Front HD Anti-Roll Bar
  • ALL-WEATHER RUBBER FLOOR MATS
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters, Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable
  • Sync Connect Wi-Fi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
  • EQUIPMENT GROUP 900A BASE
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera
  • 1430# Maximum Payload
  • Tires: P275/45R22 BSW A/S
  • Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic
  • Passenger Seat
  • Forward Collision Warning and Rear Collision Warning
  • Door Mirrors, Steering Wheel and Pedals
  • Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Leather/Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
  • GVWR: 3,061 kg (6,750 lb) Payload Package
  • Wheels: 22" Polished Aluminum
  • Mini Overhead Console, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 AC Power Outlets
  • Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
  • Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start/stop technology system
  • Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
  • NAVY PIER, UNIQUE MULTI-CONTOUR LEATHER BUCKET SEATS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cropper Motors

2017 Ford F-150 Lariat
 63,411 KM
$41,795 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Edge Limited
 216,660 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic
2009 Ford Flex SEL
 209,655 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
Cropper Motors

Cropper Motors

Highway #6 North – Box 430, Naicam, SK S0K 2Z0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-874-XXXX

(click to show)

306-874-2011

Send A Message