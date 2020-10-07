2006 GMC Sierra 1500

+ taxes & licensing
341 1 Ave E, Nipawin, SK S0E 1E0
Rare Truck, they don't make these any more! This Short Box, Regular Cab comes to us on trade from a local customer. Well Cared for and in good shape for considering the year. KM are higher but this truck deserves your consideration! Truck appears to include a small level lift, a Hard top color match Box Cover, Chrome Bull Bar up front, after market alloy wheels, and Dual exhaust. We've recently serviced this unit and completed a Multi-Point Vehicle Health Check, Replaced tie rod, as well as all new brakes and rotors! Call today and book a test drive with one of our sales staff, You'll be glad you did! Why is this vehicle priced so aggressively? Due to our rural location, we realize that we need to price our vehicles well in order to earn your business! At Murray Dunn GM you will come to appreciate the Service of a 'Small Town' dealership while benefiting from the 'Big City' prices. Can't make the drive to Nipawin? No probem, that's why we offer delivery in order to make your purchase a little bit easier. Just ask our Sales Professionals and we can be on our way to you!
