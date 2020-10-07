Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 GMC Sierra 1500

247,890 KM

Details Description

$10,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,800

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

306-862-4621

Contact Seller
2006 GMC Sierra 1500

2006 GMC Sierra 1500

*REG CAB, SHORT BOX*

Watch This Vehicle

2006 GMC Sierra 1500

*REG CAB, SHORT BOX*

Location

Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

341 1 Ave E, Nipawin, SK S0E 1E0

306-862-4621

  1. 6121710
  2. 6121710
  3. 6121710
  4. 6121710
Contact Seller

$10,800

+ taxes & licensing

247,890KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6121710
  • Stock #: 21-14-B
  • VIN: 1GTEK14T96Z122953

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 21-14-B
  • Mileage 247,890 KM

Vehicle Description

Rare Truck, they don't make these any more! This Short Box, Regular Cab comes to us on trade from a local customer. Well Cared for and in good shape for considering the year. KM are higher but this truck deserves your consideration! Truck appears to include a small level lift, a Hard top color match Box Cover, Chrome Bull Bar up front, after market alloy wheels, and Dual exhaust. We've recently serviced this unit and completed a Multi-Point Vehicle Health Check, Replaced tie rod, as well as all new brakes and rotors! Call today and book a test drive with one of our sales staff, You'll be glad you did! Why is this vehicle priced so aggressively? Due to our rural location, we realize that we need to price our vehicles well in order to earn your business! At Murray Dunn GM you will come to appreciate the Service of a 'Small Town' dealership while benefiting from the 'Big City' prices. Can't make the drive to Nipawin? No probem, that's why we offer delivery in order to make your purchase a little bit easier. Just ask our Sales Professionals and we can be on our way to you!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

2010 Dodge Journey *...
 0 KM
$9,200 + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-350 Supe...
 149,312 KM
$18,780 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 14,857 KM
$35,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

341 1 Ave E, Nipawin, SK S0E 1E0

Call Dealer

306-862-XXXX

(click to show)

306-862-4621

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory