2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

109,733 KM

Details Description

$24,880

+ tax & licensing
Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

306-862-4621

LTZ

Location

Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

341 1 Ave E, Nipawin, SK S0E 1E0

306-862-4621

109,733KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6002568
  • Stock #: 20-122-A
  • VIN: 3GCPKTE7XCG290862

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 20-122-A
  • Mileage 109,733 KM

Vehicle Description

Gorgeous Silverado LTZ! Equipped with the 5.3L Engine, this LOW MILEAGE pick up has been well cared for and it shows no doubt. Factory trailer brake controller, Heated/Power Seats with memory functions. Front bucket seats equipped with dual zone climate control. Cargo Bed Mat and Weather Tech Floor Liners included with this truck. Tires are like new, and a brand new windshield has been installed! Call our Sales department and book your test drive!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

