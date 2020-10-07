2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

+ taxes & licensing
306-862-4621
341 1 Ave E, Nipawin, SK S0E 1E0
Gorgeous Silverado LTZ! Equipped with the 5.3L Engine, this LOW MILEAGE pick up has been well cared for and it shows no doubt. Factory trailer brake controller, Heated/Power Seats with memory functions. Front bucket seats equipped with dual zone climate control. Cargo Bed Mat and Weather Tech Floor Liners included with this truck. Tires are like new, and a brand new windshield has been installed! Call our Sales department and book your test drive!
