2012 GMC Sierra 2500...

$9,900 + taxes & licensing 3 1 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7282523

7282523 Stock #: 21-113-A

21-113-A VIN: 1GT120CG0CF149579

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 316,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.