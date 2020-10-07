Menu
2012 GMC Yukon

263,694 KM

$13,000

+ tax & licensing
$13,000

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

306-862-4621

2012 GMC Yukon

2012 GMC Yukon

*AFFORDABLE*LOCAL TRADE* SLT w/1SC

2012 GMC Yukon

*AFFORDABLE*LOCAL TRADE* SLT w/1SC

Location

Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

341 1 Ave E, Nipawin, SK S0E 1E0

306-862-4621

$13,000

+ taxes & licensing

263,694KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6121713
  • Stock #: 20-147-A
  • VIN: 1GKS2CE09CR160816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 20-147-A
  • Mileage 263,694 KM

Vehicle Description

Another Locally traded unit with service records available through our shop. Affordable to Own Yukon, Higher Miles but don't over look this one! Fully loaded leather interior, 8 Passenger seating. Haul the kids and all their stuff in this people mover! Freshly serviced, professionally detailed inside and out, this ones not gonna last long, call before you're too late! Why is this vehicle priced so aggressively? Due to our rural location, we realize that we need to price our vehicles well in order to earn your business! At Murray Dunn GM you will come to appreciate the Service of a 'Small Town' dealership while benefiting from the 'Big City' prices. Can't make the drive to Nipawin? No probem, that's why we offer delivery in order to make your purchase a little bit easier. Just ask our Sales Professionals and we can be on our way to you!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

