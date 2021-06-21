2013 Chevrolet Malibu

$7,495 + taxes & licensing 2 2 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7517163

7517163 Stock #: 21-120-C

21-120-C VIN: 1G11B5SA4DF132157

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 225,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.