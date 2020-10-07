Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

119,387 KM

Details Description

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

306-862-4621

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

*2 SETS OF TIRES* LOCAL TRADE* LTZ

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

*2 SETS OF TIRES* LOCAL TRADE* LTZ

Location

Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

341 1 Ave E, Nipawin, SK S0E 1E0

306-862-4621

  1. 6121707
  2. 6121707
  3. 6121707
  4. 6121707
  5. 6121707
  6. 6121707
  7. 6121707
  8. 6121707
  9. 6121707
  10. 6121707
  11. 6121707
  12. 6121707
  13. 6121707
  14. 6121707
  15. 6121707
  16. 6121707
  17. 6121707
  18. 6121707
  19. 6121707
  20. 6121707
  21. 6121707
  22. 6121707
  23. 6121707
  24. 6121707
  25. 6121707
  26. 6121707
  27. 6121707
  28. 6121707
  29. 6121707
  30. 6121707
  31. 6121707
Contact Seller

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

119,387KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6121707
  • Stock #: 20-147-AA
  • VIN: 3GCPKTE75DG254420

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 20-147-AA
  • Mileage 119,387 KM

Vehicle Description

This is a local trade-in, bought and serviced with us. Low KM on this beauty! Truck is pictured with Winter wheels and Tires, truck comes with factory wheels and summer tires! Truck also includes, weather tech mats front and back as well as a hard folding box cover! Heated Leather seats, power pedals, Back up Camera, XM radio just to name a few. We just serviced this truck and ran it through a Multi-Point Vehicle Health Check and it is ready to hit the road again! Great value here for the next owner, call before you miss out on this one! Why is this vehicle priced so aggressively? Due to our rural location, we realize that we need to price our vehicles well in order to earn your business! At Murray Dunn GM you will come to appreciate the Service of a 'Small Town' dealership while benefiting from the 'Big City' prices. Can't make the drive to Nipawin? No probem, that's why we offer delivery in order to make your purchase a little bit easier. Just ask our Sales Professionals and we can be on our way to you!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

2010 Dodge Journey *...
 0 KM
$9,200 + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-350 Supe...
 149,312 KM
$18,780 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 14,857 KM
$35,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

341 1 Ave E, Nipawin, SK S0E 1E0

Call Dealer

306-862-XXXX

(click to show)

306-862-4621

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory