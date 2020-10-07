2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

+ taxes & licensing
341 1 Ave E, Nipawin, SK S0E 1E0
This is a local trade-in, bought and serviced with us. Low KM on this beauty! Truck is pictured with Winter wheels and Tires, truck comes with factory wheels and summer tires! Truck also includes, weather tech mats front and back as well as a hard folding box cover! Heated Leather seats, power pedals, Back up Camera, XM radio just to name a few. We just serviced this truck and ran it through a Multi-Point Vehicle Health Check and it is ready to hit the road again! Great value here for the next owner, call before you miss out on this one! Why is this vehicle priced so aggressively? Due to our rural location, we realize that we need to price our vehicles well in order to earn your business! At Murray Dunn GM you will come to appreciate the Service of a 'Small Town' dealership while benefiting from the 'Big City' prices. Can't make the drive to Nipawin? No probem, that's why we offer delivery in order to make your purchase a little bit easier. Just ask our Sales Professionals and we can be on our way to you!
