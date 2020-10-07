Menu
2013 GMC Sierra 1500

188,711 KM

Details Description

$17,500

+ tax & licensing
Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

306-862-4621

SLE

Location

341 1 Ave E, Nipawin, SK S0E 1E0

188,711KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5866083
  • Stock #: LBO-SH-B
  • VIN: 1GTR2VE74DZ125833

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
Vehicle Description

Why is this vehicle priced so aggressively? Due to our rural location, we realize that we need to price our vehicles well in order to earn your business! At Murray Dunn GM you will come to appreciate the Service of a 'Small Town' dealership while benefiting from the 'Big City' prices. Can't make the drive to Nipawin? No probem, that's why we offer delivery in order to make your purchase a little bit easier. Just ask our Sales Professionals and we can be on our way to you!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

