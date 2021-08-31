Menu
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

143,505 KM

Details Description

$10,500

+ tax & licensing
$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

306-862-4621

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

*LEATHER*REMOTE START* 2LT

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

*LEATHER*REMOTE START* 2LT

Location

Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

341 1 Ave E, Nipawin, SK S0E 1E0

306-862-4621

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

143,505KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7806183
  • Stock #: 22-5-A
  • VIN: 1G1PE5SB3E7105490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 143,505 KM

Vehicle Description

Why is this vehicle priced so aggressively? Due to our rural location, we realize that we need to price our vehicles well in order to earn your business! At Murray Dunn GM you will come to appreciate the Service of a 'Small Town' dealership while benefiting from the 'Big City' prices. Can't make the drive to Nipawin? No probem, that's why we offer delivery in order to make your purchase a little bit easier. Just ask our Sales Professionals and we can be on our way to you!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

341 1 Ave E, Nipawin, SK S0E 1E0

