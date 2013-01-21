Menu
2014 Chevrolet Trax

92,950 KM

Details Description

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

306-862-4621

2014 Chevrolet Trax

2014 Chevrolet Trax

*LOCAL TRADE*REMOTE START* LT

2014 Chevrolet Trax

*LOCAL TRADE*REMOTE START* LT

Location

Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

341 1 Ave E, Nipawin, SK S0E 1E0

306-862-4621

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

92,950KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6211179
  • Stock #: 21-13-A
  • VIN: 3GNCJREB4EL158822

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Plumberry Metallic
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 21-13-A
  • Mileage 92,950 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade with low KM!! Here is the All Wheel Drive unit that gets you through winter on a budget! Tires are next to new, Freshly serviced, and service history has been completed at our dealership. 2LT trim gets you back up camera, remote start, power driver seats and leatherette upholstery. This one is sure to not last long so act fast before it's too late! Why is this vehicle priced so aggressively? Due to our rural location, we realize that we need to price our vehicles well in order to earn your business! At Murray Dunn GM you will come to appreciate the Service of a 'Small Town' dealership while benefiting from the 'Big City' prices. Can't make the drive to Nipawin? No probem, that's why we offer delivery in order to make your purchase a little bit easier. Just ask our Sales Professionals and we can be on our way to you!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

