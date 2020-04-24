Menu
2014 GMC Acadia

SLE2

Location

Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

341 1 Ave E, Nipawin, SK S0E 1E0

306-862-4621

  1. 4937175
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 120,444KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4937175
  • Stock #: 19-130-A
  • VIN: 1GKKVPKD5EJ241982
Exterior Colour
Red
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

Why is this vehicle priced so aggressively? Due to our rural location, we realize that we need to price our vehicles well in order to earn your business! At Murray Dunn GM you will come to appreciate the Service of a 'Small Town' dealership while benefiting from the 'Big City' prices. Can't make the drive to Nipawin? No probem, that's why we offer delivery in order to make your purchase a little bit easier. Just ask our Sales Professionals and we can be on our way to you!

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

