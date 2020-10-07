Menu
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

118,389 KM

Details Description

$28,480

+ tax & licensing
Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

306-862-4621

Contact Seller
*HEATED SEATS*REMOTE START* SLE

Location

Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

341 1 Ave E, Nipawin, SK S0E 1E0

306-862-4621

118,389KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6211182
  • Stock #: LBO-PB-2B
  • VIN: 1GTV2UEC9FZ270925

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # LBO-PB-2B
  • Mileage 118,389 KM

Vehicle Description

This GMC Sierra comes to us on trade from a local customer. Service records on file from our service department. We have completed a Multi-Point Vehicle Health check on this truck as well as gave it a complete Lube Oil Filter change. Professionally detailed inside and out, this truck is ready to go, call our sales department for a test drive! Why is this vehicle priced so aggressively? Due to our rural location, we realize that we need to price our vehicles well in order to earn your business! At Murray Dunn GM you will come to appreciate the Service of a 'Small Town' dealership while benefiting from the 'Big City' prices. Can't make the drive to Nipawin? No probem, that's why we offer delivery in order to make your purchase a little bit easier. Just ask our Sales Professionals and we can be on our way to you!

Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

341 1 Ave E, Nipawin, SK S0E 1E0

