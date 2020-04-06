Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 RAM 1500

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

341 1 Ave E, Nipawin, SK S0E 1E0

306-862-4621

  1. 4869960
  2. 4869960
  3. 4869960
  4. 4869960
  5. 4869960
  6. 4869960
  7. 4869960
  8. 4869960
  9. 4869960
  10. 4869960
  11. 4869960
  12. 4869960
  13. 4869960
  14. 4869960
  15. 4869960
  16. 4869960
  17. 4869960
  18. 4869960
  19. 4869960
  20. 4869960
  21. 4869960
  22. 4869960
  23. 4869960
  24. 4869960
Contact Seller

$28,490

+ taxes & licensing

  • 80,598KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4869960
  • Stock #: C-TM-A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT9FS695691
Exterior Colour
Grey
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

Why is this vehicle priced so aggressively? Due to our rural location, we realize that we need to price our vehicles well in order to earn your business! At Murray Dunn GM you will come to appreciate the Service of a 'Small Town' dealership while benefiting from the 'Big City' prices. Can't make the drive to Nipawin? No probem, that's why we offer delivery in order to make your purchase a little bit easier. Just ask our Sales Professionals and we can be on our way to you!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

2014 RAM 1500 SLT
 115,175 KM
$20,500 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue
 133,125 KM
$14,700 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Trax LT
 102,440 KM
$11,550 + tax & lic
Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

341 1 Ave E, Nipawin, SK S0E 1E0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-862-XXXX

(click to show)

306-862-4621

Send A Message