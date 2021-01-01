Menu
2016 Jeep Cherokee

115,260 KM

Details Description

$21,800

+ tax & licensing
Trailhawk

Trailhawk

Location

Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

341 1 Ave E, Nipawin, SK S0E 1E0

115,260KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6354449
  • Stock #: 21-44-A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBS5GW280586

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 21-44-A
  • Mileage 115,260 KM

Vehicle Description

Why is this vehicle priced so aggressively? Due to our rural location, we realize that we need to price our vehicles well in order to earn your business! At Murray Dunn GM you will come to appreciate the Service of a 'Small Town' dealership while benefiting from the 'Big City' prices. Can't make the drive to Nipawin? No probem, that's why we offer delivery in order to make your purchase a little bit easier. Just ask our Sales Professionals and we can be on our way to you!

