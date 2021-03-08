Menu
2017 Hyundai Tucson

73,144 KM

Details Description

$22,500

+ tax & licensing
Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

306-862-4621

SE

Location

341 1 Ave E, Nipawin, SK S0E 1E0

73,144KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6683546
  • Stock #: P-MM-A
  • VIN: KM8J3CA2XHU527511

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 73,144 KM

Vehicle Description

Why is this vehicle priced so aggressively? Due to our rural location, we realize that we need to price our vehicles well in order to earn your business! At Murray Dunn GM you will come to appreciate the Service of a 'Small Town' dealership while benefiting from the 'Big City' prices. Can't make the drive to Nipawin? No probem, that's why we offer delivery in order to make your purchase a little bit easier. Just ask our Sales Professionals and we can be on our way to you!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

341 1 Ave E, Nipawin, SK S0E 1E0

306-862-4621

