Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 GMC Canyon

19,060 KM

Details Description

$38,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

306-862-4621

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Canyon

2018 GMC Canyon

*LOW KM*LIKE NEW* 4WD SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Canyon

*LOW KM*LIKE NEW* 4WD SLT

Location

Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

341 1 Ave E, Nipawin, SK S0E 1E0

306-862-4621

  1. 6156798
  2. 6156798
  3. 6156798
  4. 6156798
  5. 6156798
  6. 6156798
  7. 6156798
  8. 6156798
  9. 6156798
  10. 6156798
  11. 6156798
  12. 6156798
  13. 6156798
  14. 6156798
  15. 6156798
  16. 6156798
  17. 6156798
  18. 6156798
  19. 6156798
  20. 6156798
  21. 6156798
  22. 6156798
  23. 6156798
  24. 6156798
  25. 6156798
  26. 6156798
  27. 6156798
  28. 6156798
  29. 6156798
  30. 6156798
  31. 6156798
Contact Seller

$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

19,060KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6156798
  • Stock #: LBO-JB-A
  • VIN: 1GTG6DEN6J1249326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Satin Steel Metallic
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # LBO-JB-A
  • Mileage 19,060 KM

Vehicle Description

Originally purchased from us in 2018, this GMC Canyon comes back to us from a local owner. Practically like new, this Canyon saves you thousands from purchasing new! Come see this one in person you will not be disappointed! Factory Warranty still intact giving you peace of mind with your investment down the road! Why is this vehicle priced so aggressively? Due to our rural location, we realize that we need to price our vehicles well in order to earn your business! At Murray Dunn GM you will come to appreciate the Service of a 'Small Town' dealership while benefiting from the 'Big City' prices. Can't make the drive to Nipawin? No probem, that's why we offer delivery in order to make your purchase a little bit easier. Just ask our Sales Professionals and we can be on our way to you!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

2018 Chevrolet Subur...
 53,000 KM
$59,500 + tax & lic
2012 GMC Yukon *AFFO...
 263,694 KM
$13,000 + tax & lic
2006 GMC Sierra 1500...
 247,952 KM
$10,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

341 1 Ave E, Nipawin, SK S0E 1E0

Call Dealer

306-862-XXXX

(click to show)

306-862-4621

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory