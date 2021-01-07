Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jeep Compass

38,097 KM

Details Description

$25,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,500

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

306-862-4621

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Compass

2018 Jeep Compass

*SOLD* Trailhawk

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Compass

*SOLD* Trailhawk

Location

Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

341 1 Ave E, Nipawin, SK S0E 1E0

306-862-4621

  1. 6424333
  2. 6424333
  3. 6424333
  4. 6424333
  5. 6424333
  6. 6424333
  7. 6424333
  8. 6424333
  9. 6424333
  10. 6424333
  11. 6424333
  12. 6424333
  13. 6424333
  14. 6424333
  15. 6424333
  16. 6424333
  17. 6424333
  18. 6424333
  19. 6424333
  20. 6424333
  21. 6424333
  22. 6424333
  23. 6424333
  24. 6424333
  25. 6424333
  26. 6424333
  27. 6424333
  28. 6424333
  29. 6424333
  30. 6424333
  31. 6424333
  32. 6424333
Contact Seller

$25,500

+ taxes & licensing

38,097KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6424333
  • Stock #: 21-17-B
  • VIN: 3C4NJDDB7JT412877

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 21-17-B
  • Mileage 38,097 KM

Vehicle Description

Like New this 2018 Jeep Compass is loaded with features! 1 owner car, very clean inside and out, this SUV is ready to go! Save thousands over buying new with this low mileage All Wheel Drive SUV. Call our Sales department today and book your test drive today! Why is this vehicle priced so aggressively? Due to our rural location, we realize that we need to price our vehicles well in order to earn your business! At Murray Dunn GM you will come to appreciate the Service of a 'Small Town' dealership while benefiting from the 'Big City' prices. Can't make the drive to Nipawin? No probem, that's why we offer delivery in order to make your purchase a little bit easier. Just ask our Sales Professionals and we can be on our way to you!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 77,542 KM
$37,850 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Yukon XL *L...
 72,878 KM
$54,500 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Camar...
 85,000 KM
$17,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

341 1 Ave E, Nipawin, SK S0E 1E0

Call Dealer

306-862-XXXX

(click to show)

306-862-4621

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory