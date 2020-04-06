Menu
2019 Buick Regal

Sportback Preferred II

2019 Buick Regal

Sportback Preferred II

Location

Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

341 1 Ave E, Nipawin, SK S0E 1E0

306-862-4621

$21,600

+ taxes & licensing

  • 32,834KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4869972
  • Stock #: 19-BB-6
  • VIN: W04GM6SX5K1032319
Exterior Colour
Quicksilver Metallic
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Why is this vehicle priced so aggressively? Due to our rural location, we realize that we need to price our vehicles well in order to earn your business! At Murray Dunn GM you will come to appreciate the Service of a 'Small Town' dealership while benefiting from the 'Big City' prices. Can't make the drive to Nipawin? No probem, that's why we offer delivery in order to make your purchase a little bit easier. Just ask our Sales Professionals and we can be on our way to you!

