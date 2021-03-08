2019 Chevrolet Equinox

+ taxes & licensing
LIKE NEW!!! Originally sold and serviced with us, this Chevrolet Equinox is nearly new with under 20,000km. Sporting the 1.5L Turbocharged engine and a 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, come see why the Chevrolet Equinox is our most popular selling SUV today. Heated Seats, Remote Start, Apple Car Play and Android Auto are just a few standard features that you will find in this LT trim level. Let our Sales staff tell you more about this car, call today and book your test drive! Why is this vehicle priced so aggressively? Due to our rural location, we realize that we need to price our vehicles well in order to earn your business! At Murray Dunn GM you will come to appreciate the Service of a 'Small Town' dealership while benefiting from the 'Big City' prices. Can't make the drive to Nipawin? No probem, that's why we offer delivery in order to make your purchase a little bit easier. Just ask our Sales Professionals and we can be on our way to you!
