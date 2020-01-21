Menu
2019 Chevrolet Equinox

47,472 KM

Details Description

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

306-862-4621

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

*LOW KM*LOCAL TRADE* LT

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

*LOW KM*LOCAL TRADE* LT

Location

Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

341 1 Ave E, Nipawin, SK S0E 1E0

306-862-4621

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

47,472KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7437845
  Stock #: 21-20-A
  VIN: 2GNAXUEV5K6211708

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 47,472 KM

Vehicle Description

Why is this vehicle priced so aggressively? Due to our rural location, we realize that we need to price our vehicles well in order to earn your business! At Murray Dunn GM you will come to appreciate the Service of a 'Small Town' dealership while benefiting from the 'Big City' prices. Can't make the drive to Nipawin? No probem, that's why we offer delivery in order to make your purchase a little bit easier. Just ask our Sales Professionals and we can be on our way to you!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

341 1 Ave E, Nipawin, SK S0E 1E0

306-862-4621

