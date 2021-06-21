Menu
2019 Chevrolet Equinox

79,356 KM

Details Description

$27,500

+ tax & licensing
Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

306-862-4621

*LOCAL TRADE*1 OWNER* Premier

Location

Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

341 1 Ave E, Nipawin, SK S0E 1E0

306-862-4621

79,356KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7499946
  • Stock #: 21-137-A
  • VIN: 2GNAXXEV9K6229016

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 21-137-A
  • Mileage 79,356 KM

Vehicle Description

Why is this vehicle priced so aggressively? Due to our rural location, we realize that we need to price our vehicles well in order to earn your business! At Murray Dunn GM you will come to appreciate the Service of a 'Small Town' dealership while benefiting from the 'Big City' prices. Can't make the drive to Nipawin? No probem, that's why we offer delivery in order to make your purchase a little bit easier. Just ask our Sales Professionals and we can be on our way to you!

