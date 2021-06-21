2019 Chevrolet Equinox

$27,500 + taxes & licensing 7 9 , 3 5 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7499946

7499946 Stock #: 21-137-A

21-137-A VIN: 2GNAXXEV9K6229016

Vehicle Details Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 21-137-A

Mileage 79,356 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.