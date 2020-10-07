+ taxes & licensing
306-862-4621
341 1 Ave E, Nipawin, SK S0E 1E0
306-862-4621
+ taxes & licensing
Save thousands off buying a New Traverse with Pre-Loved 2019 Chevrolet Traverse. Complete service inspection completed on this unit with Brand New Tires being installed. This car is professionally cleaned inside and out restoring that new car look and feel for the next owner! Call our sale staff today and book your test drive! Why is this vehicle priced so aggressively? Due to our rural location, we realize that we need to price our vehicles well in order to earn your business! At Murray Dunn GM you will come to appreciate the Service of a 'Small Town' dealership while benefiting from the 'Big City' prices. Can't make the drive to Nipawin? No probem, that's why we offer delivery in order to make your purchase a little bit easier. Just ask our Sales Professionals and we can be on our way to you!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
341 1 Ave E, Nipawin, SK S0E 1E0