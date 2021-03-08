+ taxes & licensing
306-862-4621
341 1 Ave E, Nipawin, SK S0E 1E0
306-862-4621
+ taxes & licensing
Local Trade-in. Very low KM, super clean truck inside and out! This Lariat is loaded with all the high end features, Heated and Cooled Seats, Navigation, Trailer Package, Panoramic Sunroof and much much more! Don't wait for this one to pass, save your self thousands off new plus the remaining balance of factory warranty gives you peace of mind for the road ahead. Call our sales department for more details or to schedule a test drive today! Why is this vehicle priced so aggressively? Due to our rural location, we realize that we need to price our vehicles well in order to earn your business! At Murray Dunn GM you will come to appreciate the Service of a 'Small Town' dealership while benefiting from the 'Big City' prices. Can't make the drive to Nipawin? No probem, that's why we offer delivery in order to make your purchase a little bit easier. Just ask our Sales Professionals and we can be on our way to you!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
341 1 Ave E, Nipawin, SK S0E 1E0