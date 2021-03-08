Menu
2019 Ford F-150

26,263 KM

$50,900

+ tax & licensing
$50,900

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

306-862-4621

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

*LOADED*LOW MILEAGE* LARIAT

2019 Ford F-150

*LOADED*LOW MILEAGE* LARIAT

Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

341 1 Ave E, Nipawin, SK S0E 1E0

306-862-4621

$50,900

+ taxes & licensing

26,263KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6663383
  Stock #: LBO-CR-A
  VIN: 1FTEW1E45KKD93684

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 26,263 KM

Local Trade-in. Very low KM, super clean truck inside and out! This Lariat is loaded with all the high end features, Heated and Cooled Seats, Navigation, Trailer Package, Panoramic Sunroof and much much more! Don't wait for this one to pass, save your self thousands off new plus the remaining balance of factory warranty gives you peace of mind for the road ahead. Call our sales department for more details or to schedule a test drive today! Why is this vehicle priced so aggressively? Due to our rural location, we realize that we need to price our vehicles well in order to earn your business! At Murray Dunn GM you will come to appreciate the Service of a 'Small Town' dealership while benefiting from the 'Big City' prices. Can't make the drive to Nipawin? No probem, that's why we offer delivery in order to make your purchase a little bit easier. Just ask our Sales Professionals and we can be on our way to you!

Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

341 1 Ave E, Nipawin, SK S0E 1E0

