2020 GMC Terrain

35,547 KM

Details

$28,980

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!
$28,980

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

306-862-4621

2020 GMC Terrain

2020 GMC Terrain

*HEATED SEATS*REMOTE START* SLE

2020 GMC Terrain

*HEATED SEATS*REMOTE START* SLE

Location

Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

341 1 Ave E, Nipawin, SK S0E 1E0

306-862-4621

$28,980

+ taxes & licensing

35,547KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6354497
  • Stock #: 21-17-A
  • VIN: 3GKALTEV1LL108415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 21-17-A
  • Mileage 35,547 KM

Vehicle Description

Why is this vehicle priced so aggressively? Due to our rural location, we realize that we need to price our vehicles well in order to earn your business! At Murray Dunn GM you will come to appreciate the Service of a 'Small Town' dealership while benefiting from the 'Big City' prices. Can't make the drive to Nipawin? No probem, that's why we offer delivery in order to make your purchase a little bit easier. Just ask our Sales Professionals and we can be on our way to you!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

Murray Dunn GM Nipawin

341 1 Ave E, Nipawin, SK S0E 1E0

306-862-4621

306-862-4621

