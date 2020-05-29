Menu
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

306-445-3300

2004 Dodge Ram 1500

2004 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT

2004 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 247,769KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5052249
  • Stock #: 20031B
  • VIN: 1D7HU18D84J220688
Exterior Colour
FLAME RED
Interior Colour
Dark Slate Gray
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

This Dodge Ram 1500 delivers a Gas V8 5.7L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. UNDER RAIL BOX BEDLINER, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED STEREO CONTROLS, SPORT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: body-colour front fascia & grille, body-colour rear bumper w/step pads, fog lamps, body-colour body-side moulding, 17" x 8" machined cast aluminum wheels.*This Dodge Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *SLT QUICK-ORDER PKG *Contents listed in STD equipment* , SLIDING REAR WINDOW, PWR ADJUSTABLE ACCELERATOR/BRAKE PEDALS, PREMIUM CLOTH 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH SEAT -inc: 6-way pwr driver seat, front centre seat cushion storage, POWERTRAIN -inc: 5.7L V8 engine, 5-speed auto trans, PART-TIME ELECTRONIC SHIFT-ON-THE-FLY TRANSFER CASE, MONOTONE PAINT (STD), LEATHER-WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL, FOLDING PWR "TRAILER TOW" MIRRORS, FOLDING FLAT LOAD FLOOR.* Visit Us Today *Treat yourself- stop by Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 to make this car yours today!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Chrome Wheels
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Windows
  • Sliding Rear Window
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Anti-Spin Differential
  • Under Rail Box Bedliner
  • 3.92 Axle Ratio
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel
  • Pwr adjustable accelerator/brake pedals
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Part-time electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case
  • 5.7L HEMI SMPI V8 ENGINE
  • MONOTONE PAINT (STD)
  • POWERTRAIN -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 5-speed auto trans
  • SLT QUICK-ORDER PKG *Contents listed in STD equipment*
  • 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD -inc: auxiliary trans oil cooler lock-up torque converter
  • PREMIUM CLOTH 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH SEAT -inc: 6-way pwr driver seat front centre seat cushion storage
  • FOLDING FLAT LOAD FLOOR
  • STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED STEREO CONTROLS
  • SPORT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: body-colour front fascia & grille body-colour rear bumper w/step pads fog lamps body-colour body-side moulding 17" x 8" machined cast aluminum wheels
  • AM/FM STEREO W/6-DISC CD CHANGER -inc: (7) Infinity speakers
  • FOLDING PWR "TRAILER TOW" MIRRORS
  • 20" x 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS -inc: 20" steel spare wheel P275/60R20 all-season BSW tires

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

