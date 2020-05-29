2004 Dodge Ram 1500

+ taxes & licensing
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
This Dodge Ram 1500 delivers a Gas V8 5.7L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. UNDER RAIL BOX BEDLINER, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED STEREO CONTROLS, SPORT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: body-colour front fascia & grille, body-colour rear bumper w/step pads, fog lamps, body-colour body-side moulding, 17" x 8" machined cast aluminum wheels.*This Dodge Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *SLT QUICK-ORDER PKG *Contents listed in STD equipment* , SLIDING REAR WINDOW, PWR ADJUSTABLE ACCELERATOR/BRAKE PEDALS, PREMIUM CLOTH 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH SEAT -inc: 6-way pwr driver seat, front centre seat cushion storage, POWERTRAIN -inc: 5.7L V8 engine, 5-speed auto trans, PART-TIME ELECTRONIC SHIFT-ON-THE-FLY TRANSFER CASE, MONOTONE PAINT (STD), LEATHER-WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL, FOLDING PWR "TRAILER TOW" MIRRORS, FOLDING FLAT LOAD FLOOR.* Visit Us Today *Treat yourself- stop by Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 to make this car yours today!
