2004 Hyundai Sonata

GL

2004 Hyundai Sonata

2004 Hyundai Sonata

GL

Location

Strait Line Auto Sales

2671 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 3K4

306-445-5885

Contact Seller

$3,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 206,858KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4862649
  • Stock #: 2461
  • VIN: KMHWF25S54A043789
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

INEXPENSIVE CAR READY TO TRAVEL

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • Front door map pockets
  • Aerodynamic halogen headlights
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Safety
  • Child Safety Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Digital Quartz Clock
Power Options
  • Pwr windows
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
Trim
  • Body-colour front/rear bumpers
  • Deluxe full cloth seat trim
  • Body-colour door handles
  • Body-colour body-side mouldings
  • Body-colour heated pwr mirrors
Seating
  • Rear seat heater ducts
  • 60/40 split-folding rear seat w/headrests
Exterior
  • Front/rear mud guards
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Windows
  • Tinted glass w/sunshade band
Additional Features
  • 65 litre fuel tank
  • Rear window defroster w/timer
  • Front/rear stabilizer bar
  • Lockable glove box
  • Front ash tray w/illuminated cigarette lighter
  • Front/rear assist grips
  • Full cut-pile carpeting
  • Remote fuel door/hood release
  • Energy-absorbing collapsible steering column
  • Independent double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
  • Fully trimmed cargo area
  • Colour-keyed side sill mouldings
  • Speed-sensitive variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/washer
  • Soft grip colour-keyed 4-spoke tilt steering wheel
  • Remote trunk release w/lock-out feature
  • Dual sunvisor w/illuminated visor vanity mirrors
  • Second generation dual front airbags w/Passenger Presence Detection System (PPD)
  • 15" x 5.5" steel wheels w/full wheel covers
  • 4-speed Shiftronic automatic transmission-inc: OD, lockup torque converter
  • Pwr front/rear disc brakes w/brake wear warning sensors
  • Reclining front bucket seats-inc: headrests, driver-side adjustable lumbar support, driver-side height adjuster
  • Centre console-inc: storage box, armrest
  • Rear centre armrest-inc: storage box, cup holders
  • Gauges-inc: tachometer, water temp, trip odometer
  • Warning lights-inc: low fuel, oil pressure, brake fluid, battery charge
  • ETR AM/FM stereo-inc: CD player, (6) speakers
  • 12-volt auxiliary pwr outlet-inc: in-dash, trunk
  • Lighting-inc: cargo area, glove box, delay-out interior, ignition, overhead courtesy
  • 3-point colour-keyed front/rear seat belts-inc: seat belt pretensioners, front height adjusters
  • 2.4L (144) DOHC MPI 16-valve I4 gas engine
  • 60-amp/hr maintenance-free battery w/battery saver
  • P205/65R15 all-season Michelin tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Directions Website Inventory

