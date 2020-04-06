2004 Hyundai Sonata

- Comfort
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Compact Spare Tire
- Front door map pockets
- Aerodynamic halogen headlights
- Powertrain
- Safety
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Power Options
- Pwr windows
- Pwr rack & pinion steering
- Trim
- Body-colour front/rear bumpers
- Deluxe full cloth seat trim
- Body-colour door handles
- Body-colour body-side mouldings
- Body-colour heated pwr mirrors
- Seating
- Rear seat heater ducts
- 60/40 split-folding rear seat w/headrests
- Exterior
- Suspension
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Windows
- Tinted glass w/sunshade band
- Additional Features
- 65 litre fuel tank
- Rear window defroster w/timer
- Front/rear stabilizer bar
- Lockable glove box
- Front ash tray w/illuminated cigarette lighter
- Front/rear assist grips
- Full cut-pile carpeting
- Remote fuel door/hood release
- Energy-absorbing collapsible steering column
- Independent double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
- Fully trimmed cargo area
- Colour-keyed side sill mouldings
- Speed-sensitive variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/washer
- Soft grip colour-keyed 4-spoke tilt steering wheel
- Remote trunk release w/lock-out feature
- Dual sunvisor w/illuminated visor vanity mirrors
- Second generation dual front airbags w/Passenger Presence Detection System (PPD)
- 15" x 5.5" steel wheels w/full wheel covers
- 4-speed Shiftronic automatic transmission-inc: OD, lockup torque converter
- Pwr front/rear disc brakes w/brake wear warning sensors
- Reclining front bucket seats-inc: headrests, driver-side adjustable lumbar support, driver-side height adjuster
- Centre console-inc: storage box, armrest
- Rear centre armrest-inc: storage box, cup holders
- Gauges-inc: tachometer, water temp, trip odometer
- Warning lights-inc: low fuel, oil pressure, brake fluid, battery charge
- ETR AM/FM stereo-inc: CD player, (6) speakers
- 12-volt auxiliary pwr outlet-inc: in-dash, trunk
- Lighting-inc: cargo area, glove box, delay-out interior, ignition, overhead courtesy
- 3-point colour-keyed front/rear seat belts-inc: seat belt pretensioners, front height adjusters
- 2.4L (144) DOHC MPI 16-valve I4 gas engine
- 60-amp/hr maintenance-free battery w/battery saver
- P205/65R15 all-season Michelin tires
