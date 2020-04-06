2004 Hyundai Sonata

Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Compact Spare Tire

Front door map pockets

Aerodynamic halogen headlights Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Safety Child Safety Locks Media / Nav / Comm Digital Quartz Clock Power Options Pwr windows

Pwr rack & pinion steering Trim Body-colour front/rear bumpers

Deluxe full cloth seat trim

Body-colour door handles

Body-colour body-side mouldings

Body-colour heated pwr mirrors Seating Rear seat heater ducts

60/40 split-folding rear seat w/headrests Exterior Front/rear mud guards Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Windows Tinted glass w/sunshade band

Additional Features 65 litre fuel tank

Rear window defroster w/timer

Front/rear stabilizer bar

Lockable glove box

Front ash tray w/illuminated cigarette lighter

Front/rear assist grips

Full cut-pile carpeting

Remote fuel door/hood release

Energy-absorbing collapsible steering column

Independent double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs

Fully trimmed cargo area

Colour-keyed side sill mouldings

Speed-sensitive variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/washer

Soft grip colour-keyed 4-spoke tilt steering wheel

Remote trunk release w/lock-out feature

Dual sunvisor w/illuminated visor vanity mirrors

Second generation dual front airbags w/Passenger Presence Detection System (PPD)

15" x 5.5" steel wheels w/full wheel covers

4-speed Shiftronic automatic transmission-inc: OD, lockup torque converter

Pwr front/rear disc brakes w/brake wear warning sensors

Reclining front bucket seats-inc: headrests, driver-side adjustable lumbar support, driver-side height adjuster

Centre console-inc: storage box, armrest

Rear centre armrest-inc: storage box, cup holders

Gauges-inc: tachometer, water temp, trip odometer

Warning lights-inc: low fuel, oil pressure, brake fluid, battery charge

ETR AM/FM stereo-inc: CD player, (6) speakers

12-volt auxiliary pwr outlet-inc: in-dash, trunk

Lighting-inc: cargo area, glove box, delay-out interior, ignition, overhead courtesy

3-point colour-keyed front/rear seat belts-inc: seat belt pretensioners, front height adjusters

2.4L (144) DOHC MPI 16-valve I4 gas engine

60-amp/hr maintenance-free battery w/battery saver

P205/65R15 all-season Michelin tires

