2004 Jeep Liberty

Full Length Floor Console
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Halogen headlamps w/time off delay
Driver & front passenger multi-stage airbags w/occupant classification system
Body-colour body-side mouldings
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Sentry key theft deterrent system
Independent front suspension w/coil springs
Solid rear axle w/trailing arm suspension
Full-size spare tire w/outside carrier
65/35 split fold down rear seat
3-point seat belts all seating positions
LATCH-ready child seat anchors
Front/rear stabilizer bars
600-CCA maintenance-free battery
Front/rear low pressure gas shock absorbers
73.8 litre fuel tank w/tethered cap
Rear swing gate w/flipper glass
Driver & passenger assist handles
Leather-wrapped tilt steering wheel
Illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Pwr driver & front passenger windows w/1-touch
3.7L V6 "POWER TECH" ENGINE
Dana 30/186MM front axle, Corporate 8.25 rear axle
Enhanced Accident Response System (EARS)-inc: fuel pump shut-off, doors unlock, interior lights on in the event of an airbag deployment
Lamps-inc: cargo compartment, courtesy, map/reading
Cargo area w/trim panel, cover, storage net
