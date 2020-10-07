Menu
2004 Jeep Liberty

168,000 KM

Details Features

$5,495

+ tax & licensing
$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

Strait Line Auto Sales

306-445-5885

2004 Jeep Liberty

2004 Jeep Liberty

LIMITED

2004 Jeep Liberty

LIMITED

Location

Strait Line Auto Sales

2671 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 3K4

306-445-5885

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

168,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6125469
  Stock #: 2664
  VIN: 1J4GL58K34W292944

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Illuminated Entry
Cruise Control
Full Length Floor Console
Spare Tire Cover
Front/rear floor mats
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Halogen headlamps w/time off delay
Tachometer
rear window defogger
REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
Front door tinted glass
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Fog Lamps
Driver & front passenger multi-stage airbags w/occupant classification system
Premium Door Trim Panel
Body-colour body-side mouldings
Body-colour grille
Body-colour fascias
Premium Fender Flares
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr accessory delay
Sentry key theft deterrent system
Independent front suspension w/coil springs
Solid rear axle w/trailing arm suspension
Full-size spare tire w/outside carrier
Roof side rails
65/35 split fold down rear seat
3-point seat belts all seating positions
LATCH-ready child seat anchors
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Floor carpeting
600-CCA maintenance-free battery
136-amp alternator
Front/rear low pressure gas shock absorbers
73.8 litre fuel tank w/tethered cap
Rear swing gate w/flipper glass
Driver & passenger assist handles
Cargo tie-down loops
Leather-wrapped tilt steering wheel
Illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Pwr driver & front passenger windows w/1-touch
3.7L V6 "POWER TECH" ENGINE
Dana 30/186MM front axle, Corporate 8.25 rear axle
Enhanced Accident Response System (EARS)-inc: fuel pump shut-off, doors unlock, interior lights on in the event of an airbag deployment
Lamps-inc: cargo compartment, courtesy, map/reading
Cargo area w/trim panel, cover, storage net

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Strait Line Auto Sales

Strait Line Auto Sales

2671 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 3K4

306-445-5885

