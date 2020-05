2005 Chevrolet Avalanche

Convenience Cruise Control

Overhead Console

Passenger Assist Handles

Electric rear window defogger

Dual front/rear cup holders Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Four Wheel Drive

5.3L SFI V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE Suspension Smooth ride suspension

Multi-link rear suspension Power Options Pwr steering Windows Solar-Ray tinted glass Safety Child security rear door locks

Manual lap/shoulder safety belts at outboard seating positions Exterior HALOGEN FOG LAMPS Security Passlock security system Comfort Single independently switched driver side cargo area light

Additional Features Colour-keyed door handles

AutoTrac active transfer case

Side-guard door beams

Leather-wrapped tilt steering wheel

105 amp alternator

3.42 Rear Axle Ratio

Colour-keyed carpeting

HD 600 CCA battery w/rundown protection

12-volt auxiliary pwr outlets

Midgate foldable door between cargo box & cab

3-piece rigid composite stowable cargo cover

Child safety seat lower anchors & top tethers for LATCH system

117 litre fuel tank

Rear step bumper w/side assist steps

Dark charcoal body-side cladding

Hexagonal-pattern grille

Removable rear window glass

Intermittent wipers w/pulse washers

Black rubber bed mat

(4) cargo area tie-down brackets

Full-cloth shale headliner

Colour-keyed moulded plastic door trim-inc: carpet covered map pockets

Manual lap safety belts at centre seat positions

Top-box storage compartments integrated w/locks & driver side light

Dual padded cloth-covered colour-keyed sunshades-inc: illuminated visor vanity mirrors

Independent torsion bar front suspension

Instrumentation-inc: speedometer, tachometer, trip odometer, voltmeter, oil pressure/engine temp gauges, engine hour meter

Pwr windows-inc: driver express down, backlit switches

4-wheel disc brakes w/dynamic rear proportioning

Integrated front tow hooks

Driver information centre warnings-inc: low fuel, transmission overheat, engine temp, coolant, security, oil level/pressure/change needed

Warning buzzers-inc: headlamps-on, key-in-ignition

Under frame-mounted spare tire carrier

Lighting-inc: dome, driver side cargo, illuminated entry w/ground illumination, front/rear map, delayed entry feature

Tire jack/handle & tire wrench

Driver & front passenger dual stage airbags w/front passenger sensing system, automatic airbag suppression system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.