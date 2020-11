2005 Toyota 4Runner

Vehicle Features

Convenience Cruise Control Map Lights CARGO LAMP Remote Fuel Door Release Door Map Pockets Carpeted floor mats Front seatback storage pockets Front/rear cup holders Variable-intermittent windshield wipers Intermittent rear window wiper/washer Reflector-style halogen headlamps w/auto cancel feature Exterior Running Boards Media / Nav / Comm Digital clock Windows Privacy Glass Safety Fog Lamps Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes Trim Chrome Grille Colour-keyed body-side cladding & fender flares Powertrain Engine Immobilizer 4.0L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine-inc: variable-valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Retained accessory pwr Accessory pwr outlets Suspension Independent double-wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Seating Child seat anchor points Rear 60/40 cloth foldable split-bench seat w/adjustable outboard headrests

Additional Features Stainless Steel exhaust system Front/rear stabilizer bars Rear window defroster w/timer Hood struts Driver footrest Front/rear splash guards gas shock absorbers Passenger assist grips Front tow hook Fabric headliner Full-floor carpeting Dual Vanity Mirrors Lockable glove box w/lamp Cargo area side storage compartments Driver & front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags 3-point seat belts in all positions High-solar energy absorbing glass Overhead sunglasses storage compartment Cargo area tie-down rings Fabric door trim Front/rear colour-keyed bumpers Rear step bumper w/protector Dual foldable pwr mirrors Front seat belt pretensioners/force-limiters Rear child protector door locks Driver side pwr lumbar Pwr windows-inc: driver one-touch up/down Pwr rear hatch window w/auto up & jam protection Interior driver assist reverse mirrors Auto easy-closer rear hatch Rear tonneau cover for trunk/cargo access Centre console w/locking upper & lower glove boxes P265/70R16 all-season tires 5-speed super electronically-controlled automatic transmission w/OD, OD cancel switch Towing hitch w/7-pin wiring harness Auto climate control-inc: clean air filter, rear seat heater ducts Instrumentaion-inc: multi-information display, tachometer, coolant/outside temp gauges Metallic dash accents, illuminated ignition key bezel Warning lights-inc: tailgate open, door ajar, low fuel/washer fluid/oil level, tire pressure 4-link rear suspension w/coil springs 87 litre fuel tank w/gas cap hanger Heavy-duty battery/starter/alternator/heater Skid plates on engine, transfer case, fuel tank

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.