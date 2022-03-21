Menu
2006 Buick Allure

173,957 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

306-445-3300

2006 Buick Allure

2006 Buick Allure

CXL **AS TRADED SPECIAL**

2006 Buick Allure

CXL **AS TRADED SPECIAL**

Location

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

173,957KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8675375
  Stock #: 22P128

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 22P128
  • Mileage 173,957 KM

Vehicle Description

As Traded Special. We understand that sometimes you just need something inexpensive to save on gas, run errands, fetch groceries and maybe you are willing to overlook a few imperfections to get it? Maybe it's a teenagers first car or an easy way to get around. Either way, we got you covered!*This Buick Allure Features the Following Options*This Buick Allure delivers a Gas V6 3.8L/231 engine powering this Automatic transmission. 3.8L SFI V6 "3800 SERIES III" ENGINE -inc: electronic throttle control (STD), Variable intermittent flat blade windshield wipers w/wet arm, Tilt adjustable steering column. Steering wheel mounted cruise control, Split folding rear seat w/centre armrest & dual cupholders, Solar Ray tinted glass, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Retained accessory pwr for windows & radio, Remote vehicle start, Remote keyless entry-inc: pwr trunk release, panic feature & illuminated entry, Rear window defogger, Rear window antenna, Rear seat Lower Anchors & Top Tethers for Children (LATCH).*Visit Us Today *Team Bridges offers competitive pricing, and our trade-in values won't be beat! Buying a vehicle can be fun and stress-free, just let our hard working, knowledgeable Sales Consultants get to work for you! We look forward to earning your business and we are committed to building a lifetime relationship with you. Stop by and test drive this beauty! We are located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Telematics
3.8L SFI V6 "3800 SERIES III" ENGINE -inc: electronic throttle control (STD)

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

