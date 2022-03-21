2006 Buick Allure

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 7 3 , 9 5 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8675375

8675375 Stock #: 22P128

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 22P128

Mileage 173,957 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Temporary spare tire Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Additional Features Telematics 3.8L SFI V6 "3800 SERIES III" ENGINE -inc: electronic throttle control (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.