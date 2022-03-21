$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-445-3300
2006 Buick Allure
CXL **AS TRADED SPECIAL**
Location
Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
306-445-3300
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8675375
- Stock #: 22P128
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 22P128
- Mileage 173,957 KM
Vehicle Description
As Traded Special. We understand that sometimes you just need something inexpensive to save on gas, run errands, fetch groceries and maybe you are willing to overlook a few imperfections to get it? Maybe it's a teenagers first car or an easy way to get around. Either way, we got you covered!*This Buick Allure Features the Following Options*This Buick Allure delivers a Gas V6 3.8L/231 engine powering this Automatic transmission. 3.8L SFI V6 "3800 SERIES III" ENGINE -inc: electronic throttle control (STD), Variable intermittent flat blade windshield wipers w/wet arm, Tilt adjustable steering column. Steering wheel mounted cruise control, Split folding rear seat w/centre armrest & dual cupholders, Solar Ray tinted glass, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Retained accessory pwr for windows & radio, Remote vehicle start, Remote keyless entry-inc: pwr trunk release, panic feature & illuminated entry, Rear window defogger, Rear window antenna, Rear seat Lower Anchors & Top Tethers for Children (LATCH).*Visit Us Today *Team Bridges offers competitive pricing, and our trade-in values won't be beat! Buying a vehicle can be fun and stress-free, just let our hard working, knowledgeable Sales Consultants get to work for you! We look forward to earning your business and we are committed to building a lifetime relationship with you. Stop by and test drive this beauty! We are located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.