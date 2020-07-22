2006 Chevrolet Impala

Vehicle Features

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER 3.9L SFI V6 ENGINE W/VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) Exterior Rear Spoiler Tire Pressure Monitor P225/55R17 all-season BSW tires Space saver spare tire Projection beam fog lamps Windows rear window defogger Solar Ray tinted glass Safety Brake/transmission shift interlock Driver/front passenger dual stage air bags w/passenger sensing system Front/rear inflatable side head curtain air bags Lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH) Power Options Retained accessory pwr Convenience Front/rear carpeted floor mats Variable intermittent flat blade wet-arm wiper system Suspension Soft ride suspension Trim Grille w/chrome surround Seating Flip & fold flat rear seats w/grocery bag hooks 3-point seat belts in all positions w/front pretensioners Comfort Manual dual-zone air conditioning-inc: pollen air filtration system Media / Nav / Comm (4) front/(2) rear speakers Rear window antenna Security Rear door child security locks

Additional Features Cargo Net Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror 3.29 axle ratio Rear heater ducts Starter grind protection Pwr assist steering 66.2 litre fuel tank Stainless-steel exhaust w/dual outlets Body-coloured body-side/rocker-panel mouldings Body-colour dual remote control heated pwr mirrors 60M range remote vehicle start Content theft system Dual front sun visors w/covered illuminated mirrors Front/rear outboard passenger assist handles Internal manual trunk release handle Lighting-inc: front/rear reading, dome, trunk, courtesy w/delayed entry/exit, theatre dimming Battery w/rundown protection, insulator Composite halogen headlamps-inc: flash-to-pass, automatic lamp control Floor console-inc: storage, cupholders, (3) auxiliary pwr outlets Driver info system-inc: compass, outside temp Instrumentation-inc: tach, fuel, temp, trip odometer, coolant temp, oil life monitor PassKey III+ theft deterrent system-inc: engine immobilizer, double cut single key Pwr window-inc: express-down, pwr lockout 17" x 6.5" machine faced flangeless aluminum wheels

