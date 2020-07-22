Menu
2006 Chevrolet Impala

236,168 KM

Details Description Features

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
Strait Line Auto Sales

306-445-5885

LTZ

LTZ

Location

2671 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 3K4

236,168KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5616948
  • Stock #: C198
  • VIN: 2G1WU581069106268

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 236,168 KM

Vehicle Description

Very nice student car full load with leather LTZ!!!

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
3.9L SFI V6 ENGINE W/VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT)
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
P225/55R17 all-season BSW tires
Space saver spare tire
Projection beam fog lamps
rear window defogger
Solar Ray tinted glass
Brake/transmission shift interlock
Driver/front passenger dual stage air bags w/passenger sensing system
Front/rear inflatable side head curtain air bags
Lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH)
Retained accessory pwr
Front/rear carpeted floor mats
Variable intermittent flat blade wet-arm wiper system
Soft ride suspension
Grille w/chrome surround
Flip & fold flat rear seats w/grocery bag hooks
3-point seat belts in all positions w/front pretensioners
Manual dual-zone air conditioning-inc: pollen air filtration system
(4) front/(2) rear speakers
Rear window antenna
Rear door child security locks
Cargo Net
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
3.29 axle ratio
Rear heater ducts
Starter grind protection
Pwr assist steering
66.2 litre fuel tank
Stainless-steel exhaust w/dual outlets
Body-coloured body-side/rocker-panel mouldings
Body-colour dual remote control heated pwr mirrors
60M range remote vehicle start
Content theft system
Dual front sun visors w/covered illuminated mirrors
Front/rear outboard passenger assist handles
Internal manual trunk release handle
Lighting-inc: front/rear reading, dome, trunk, courtesy w/delayed entry/exit, theatre dimming
Battery w/rundown protection, insulator
Composite halogen headlamps-inc: flash-to-pass, automatic lamp control
Floor console-inc: storage, cupholders, (3) auxiliary pwr outlets
Driver info system-inc: compass, outside temp
Instrumentation-inc: tach, fuel, temp, trip odometer, coolant temp, oil life monitor
PassKey III+ theft deterrent system-inc: engine immobilizer, double cut single key
Pwr window-inc: express-down, pwr lockout
17" x 6.5" machine faced flangeless aluminum wheels

Strait Line Auto Sales

Strait Line Auto Sales

2671 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 3K4

