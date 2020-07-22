2006 Chevrolet Impala

3.9L SFI V6 ENGINE W/VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT)
P225/55R17 all-season BSW tires
Projection beam fog lamps
Brake/transmission shift interlock
Driver/front passenger dual stage air bags w/passenger sensing system
Front/rear inflatable side head curtain air bags
Lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH)
Front/rear carpeted floor mats
Variable intermittent flat blade wet-arm wiper system
Flip & fold flat rear seats w/grocery bag hooks
3-point seat belts in all positions w/front pretensioners
Manual dual-zone air conditioning-inc: pollen air filtration system
(4) front/(2) rear speakers
Rear door child security locks
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Stainless-steel exhaust w/dual outlets
Body-coloured body-side/rocker-panel mouldings
Body-colour dual remote control heated pwr mirrors
60M range remote vehicle start
Dual front sun visors w/covered illuminated mirrors
Front/rear outboard passenger assist handles
Internal manual trunk release handle
Lighting-inc: front/rear reading, dome, trunk, courtesy w/delayed entry/exit, theatre dimming
Battery w/rundown protection, insulator
Composite halogen headlamps-inc: flash-to-pass, automatic lamp control
Floor console-inc: storage, cupholders, (3) auxiliary pwr outlets
Driver info system-inc: compass, outside temp
Instrumentation-inc: tach, fuel, temp, trip odometer, coolant temp, oil life monitor
PassKey III+ theft deterrent system-inc: engine immobilizer, double cut single key
Pwr window-inc: express-down, pwr lockout
17" x 6.5" machine faced flangeless aluminum wheels
