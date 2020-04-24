2006 Chevrolet Uplander

Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

3.5L SFI V6 ENGINE Convenience INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS

Dual visor vanity mirrors

Compact spare tire w/underbody carrier/hoist

Fixed rear window wiper w/delay & washer

Electric rear window defogger Suspension Independent MacPherson strut front suspension Safety Brake/transmission shift interlock

Pwr front/rear disc brakes

Front row seat belts w/pre-tensioners

Child safety seat top tether anchors

Sliding door child safety locks Power Options Pwr steering

Black pwr heated mirrors

Front auxiliary pwr outlet

Retained accessory pwr

Pwr windows w/driver side express down feature Exterior Composite halogen headlamps w/auto headlight control & flash-to-pass feature

Front/rear body colour bumpers/fascias Seating 1st row seat back storage compartment

2-way manual adjustable front seats Media / Nav / Comm Mast antenna on fender Security Pass Key III theft-deterrent system

Additional Features Battery Run-Down Protection

Stainless steel exhaust

3.29 axle ratio

94.7 litre fuel tank

Solar-Ray windshield

Deep tint rear windows

Dual sliding side doors

Particle filter

Dash glove box

Assist handles

Black door handles

Rear Convenience Centre

Smooth-ride suspension

Front license plate mounting kit

8 speakers

Dual front dual stage air bags

Black body side mouldings

Manual rear quarter swing out glass

P225/60R17 all-season BSW tires w/tire tread wear indicators

Instrumentation: oil pressure, coolant temperature, trip odometer, low coolant sensor, engine oil life indicator, tachometer

Lighting: front & rear dome lights, theatre dimming front, centre & rear lights, programmable entry/exit lights

Overhead rail system w/interior lighting shut-off switch, storage bin

Storage-inc: centre non-locking console, front door map pockets w/cup holders, 3rd row dual covered armrests w/storage, rear cargo anchors, instrument panel mounted pullout cup holders

