2006 Chevrolet Uplander

2006 Chevrolet Uplander

Location

Strait Line Auto Sales

2671 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 3K4

306-445-5885

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 191,655KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4925052
  • Stock #: 2482
  • VIN: 1GNDV23L96D124717
Exterior Colour
Blue
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • 3.5L SFI V6 ENGINE
Convenience
  • INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
  • Dual visor vanity mirrors
  • Compact spare tire w/underbody carrier/hoist
  • Fixed rear window wiper w/delay & washer
  • Electric rear window defogger
Suspension
  • Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
Safety
  • Brake/transmission shift interlock
  • Pwr front/rear disc brakes
  • Front row seat belts w/pre-tensioners
  • Child safety seat top tether anchors
  • Sliding door child safety locks
Power Options
  • Pwr steering
  • Black pwr heated mirrors
  • Front auxiliary pwr outlet
  • Retained accessory pwr
  • Pwr windows w/driver side express down feature
Exterior
  • Composite halogen headlamps w/auto headlight control & flash-to-pass feature
  • Front/rear body colour bumpers/fascias
Seating
  • 1st row seat back storage compartment
  • 2-way manual adjustable front seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Mast antenna on fender
Security
  • Pass Key III theft-deterrent system
Additional Features
  • Battery Run-Down Protection
  • Stainless steel exhaust
  • 3.29 axle ratio
  • 94.7 litre fuel tank
  • Solar-Ray windshield
  • Deep tint rear windows
  • Dual sliding side doors
  • Particle filter
  • Dash glove box
  • Assist handles
  • Black door handles
  • Rear Convenience Centre
  • Smooth-ride suspension
  • Front license plate mounting kit
  • 8 speakers
  • Dual front dual stage air bags
  • Black body side mouldings
  • Manual rear quarter swing out glass
  • P225/60R17 all-season BSW tires w/tire tread wear indicators
  • Instrumentation: oil pressure, coolant temperature, trip odometer, low coolant sensor, engine oil life indicator, tachometer
  • Lighting: front & rear dome lights, theatre dimming front, centre & rear lights, programmable entry/exit lights
  • Overhead rail system w/interior lighting shut-off switch, storage bin
  • Storage-inc: centre non-locking console, front door map pockets w/cup holders, 3rd row dual covered armrests w/storage, rear cargo anchors, instrument panel mounted pullout cup holders

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

