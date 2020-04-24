2006 Chevrolet Uplander

- Comfort
- Powertrain
- Front Wheel Drive
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- 3.5L SFI V6 ENGINE
- Convenience
- INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
- Dual visor vanity mirrors
- Compact spare tire w/underbody carrier/hoist
- Fixed rear window wiper w/delay & washer
- Electric rear window defogger
- Suspension
- Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
- Safety
- Brake/transmission shift interlock
- Pwr front/rear disc brakes
- Front row seat belts w/pre-tensioners
- Child safety seat top tether anchors
- Sliding door child safety locks
- Power Options
- Pwr steering
- Black pwr heated mirrors
- Front auxiliary pwr outlet
- Retained accessory pwr
- Pwr windows w/driver side express down feature
- Exterior
- Composite halogen headlamps w/auto headlight control & flash-to-pass feature
- Front/rear body colour bumpers/fascias
- Seating
-
- 1st row seat back storage compartment
- 2-way manual adjustable front seats
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Security
- Pass Key III theft-deterrent system
- Additional Features
- Battery Run-Down Protection
- Stainless steel exhaust
- 3.29 axle ratio
- 94.7 litre fuel tank
- Solar-Ray windshield
- Deep tint rear windows
- Dual sliding side doors
- Particle filter
- Dash glove box
- Assist handles
- Black door handles
- Rear Convenience Centre
- Smooth-ride suspension
- Front license plate mounting kit
- 8 speakers
- Dual front dual stage air bags
- Black body side mouldings
- Manual rear quarter swing out glass
- P225/60R17 all-season BSW tires w/tire tread wear indicators
- Instrumentation: oil pressure, coolant temperature, trip odometer, low coolant sensor, engine oil life indicator, tachometer
- Lighting: front & rear dome lights, theatre dimming front, centre & rear lights, programmable entry/exit lights
- Overhead rail system w/interior lighting shut-off switch, storage bin
- Storage-inc: centre non-locking console, front door map pockets w/cup holders, 3rd row dual covered armrests w/storage, rear cargo anchors, instrument panel mounted pullout cup holders
