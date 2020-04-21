2006 Dodge Ram

- Powertrain
- Rear Wheel Drive
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Convenience
- Tilt Steering Column
- CARGO LAMP
- Cigar Lighter
- Passenger assist handle
- Variable-speed intermittent windshield wipers
- 12V aux pwr outlet
- Exterior
- Power Options
- Pwr rack & pinion steering
- Safety
- Seating
- Rear underseat storage compartment
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Security
- Sentry key theft-deterrent system
- Additional Features
- Front stabilizer bar
- Front air dam
- 136-amp alternator
- Front/rear HD shock absorbers
- Removable tailgate w/caliper latches
- Front shoulder belt height adjusters
- 600-amp maintenance-free battery
- Trailer tow wiring-inc: 4-pin connector
- Floor tunnel insulation
- Driver/front passenger multi-stage frontal airbags
- 9.25" rear axle ring gear diameter
- Instrument cluster-inc: 200 KPH primary speedometer, tachometer
- 4.7L V8 "MAGNUM" ENGINE
