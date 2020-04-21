Menu
2006 Dodge Ram

Pickup 1500

2006 Dodge Ram

Pickup 1500

Location

Strait Line Auto Sales

2671 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 3K4

306-445-5885

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 230,929KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4892835
  • Stock #: 2490
  • VIN: 1D7HA18N46J162597
Exterior Colour
White
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Convenience
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • CARGO LAMP
  • Cigar Lighter
  • Passenger assist handle
  • Variable-speed intermittent windshield wipers
  • 12V aux pwr outlet
Exterior
  • tinted windows
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
Safety
  • Dual-note horn
Seating
  • Rear underseat storage compartment
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Fixed long mast antenna
Security
  • Sentry key theft-deterrent system
Additional Features
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • Front air dam
  • 136-amp alternator
  • Front/rear HD shock absorbers
  • Removable tailgate w/caliper latches
  • Front shoulder belt height adjusters
  • 600-amp maintenance-free battery
  • Trailer tow wiring-inc: 4-pin connector
  • Floor tunnel insulation
  • Driver/front passenger multi-stage frontal airbags
  • 9.25" rear axle ring gear diameter
  • Instrument cluster-inc: 200 KPH primary speedometer, tachometer
  • 4.7L V8 "MAGNUM" ENGINE

