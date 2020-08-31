2006 Ford F-150

Driver & front passenger grab handles
Speed-dependent interval wipers
Outside temperature & compass
(2) instrument panel cupholders
5.4L EFI SOHC 24-VALVE V8 ENGINE
Overhead rail system w/large storage bin
Pwr windows w/driver-side one-touch down
Pwr front/rear disc brakes
Driver & front passenger dual stage airbags
SecuriLock anti-theft ignition (PATS)
Front seat centre 2-point lap belt
3-point safety belts at all rear seat positions
Front black lower valence & body colour fascia
Rear window privacy glass
72 amp-hour maintenance-free battery
Black front/rear stone cuffs
Black door & tailgate handles
Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist
Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case
Autolamp automatic on/off headlamps
Colour-coordinated carpet
Front outboard non-SIR restraints
Gauges-inc: fuel, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, speedometer, odometer
Front outboard 3-point safety belts w/height adjusters, pretensioners & energy management retractors-inc: autolock feature for child seat
Interior lights-inc: front dome lamp, (2) map lights
