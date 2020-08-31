2006 Ford F-150

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer DVD electrical prep pkg Convenience Tilt Steering Column (2) front tow hooks Spare tire lock (2) rear cupholders Driver & front passenger grab handles Speed-dependent interval wipers Outside temperature & compass (2) instrument panel cupholders Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Four Wheel Drive 5.4L EFI SOHC 24-VALVE V8 ENGINE Comfort glove box Overhead rail system w/large storage bin Rear dome lamp Power Options Pwr steering Pwr windows w/driver-side one-touch down Delayed accessory pwr Safety Pwr front/rear disc brakes Driver & front passenger dual stage airbags Security SecuriLock anti-theft ignition (PATS) Seating Front seat centre 2-point lap belt 3-point safety belts at all rear seat positions Exterior Front black lower valence & body colour fascia Windows Rear window privacy glass

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL 72 amp-hour maintenance-free battery Black front/rear stone cuffs Cargo box lamp Fixed rear window Black door & tailgate handles Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist Dual rear grab handles Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case Autolamp automatic on/off headlamps (4) full-size doors Colour-coordinated carpet Front outboard non-SIR restraints Gauges-inc: fuel, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, speedometer, odometer Front outboard 3-point safety belts w/height adjusters, pretensioners & energy management retractors-inc: autolock feature for child seat Interior lights-inc: front dome lamp, (2) map lights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.