2006 Ford F-150

313,165 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Strait Line Auto Sales

306-445-5885

2006 Ford F-150

2006 Ford F-150

XLT

2006 Ford F-150

XLT

Strait Line Auto Sales

2671 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 3K4

306-445-5885

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

313,165KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5743281
  • Stock #: 2639
  • VIN: 1FTPW145X6FB57467

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 313,165 KM

Vehicle Features

Tachometer
DVD electrical prep pkg
Tilt Steering Column
(2) front tow hooks
Spare tire lock
(2) rear cupholders
Driver & front passenger grab handles
Speed-dependent interval wipers
Outside temperature & compass
(2) instrument panel cupholders
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive
5.4L EFI SOHC 24-VALVE V8 ENGINE
glove box
Overhead rail system w/large storage bin
Rear dome lamp
Pwr steering
Pwr windows w/driver-side one-touch down
Delayed accessory pwr
Pwr front/rear disc brakes
Driver & front passenger dual stage airbags
SecuriLock anti-theft ignition (PATS)
Front seat centre 2-point lap belt
3-point safety belts at all rear seat positions
Front black lower valence & body colour fascia
Rear window privacy glass
SPEED CONTROL
72 amp-hour maintenance-free battery
Black front/rear stone cuffs
Cargo box lamp
Fixed rear window
Black door & tailgate handles
Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist
Dual rear grab handles
Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case
Autolamp automatic on/off headlamps
(4) full-size doors
Colour-coordinated carpet
Front outboard non-SIR restraints
Gauges-inc: fuel, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, speedometer, odometer
Front outboard 3-point safety belts w/height adjusters, pretensioners & energy management retractors-inc: autolock feature for child seat
Interior lights-inc: front dome lamp, (2) map lights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Strait Line Auto Sales

Strait Line Auto Sales

2671 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 3K4

