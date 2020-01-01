Menu
2007 Cadillac Escalade

2007 Cadillac Escalade

Location

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 241,887KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4474731
  • Stock #: 20042B
  • VIN: 1GYFK63897R164579
Exterior Colour
WHITE DIAMOND
Interior Colour
Cocoa/Very Lt Cashmere
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

This Cadillac Escalade boasts a Gas V8 6.2L/378 engine powering this Automatic transmission. REAR ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM -inc: DVD player w/remote control, 8" overhead display screen, (2) sets of dual-channel wireless headphones, aux audio/video jacks, remote game plug-in, PWR TILT/SLIDING SUNROOF -inc: express-open/close, wind deflector, P285/45R22 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES -inc: 22" x 9" 7-spoke chromed aluminum wheels, 17" steel spare.*This Cadillac Escalade Comes Equipped with These Options *NAVIGATION RADIO W/VOICE RECOGNITION MICROPHONE -inc: AM/FM/XM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player, full-featured touch-screen DVD navigation w/voice recognition, seek/scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, radio data system (RDS), digital signal processing, points of interest, (2) slots-top for DVD map disc & bottom for 6-disc CD/DVD/MP3 audio/video changer, Premium Bose 10-speaker system w/discrete 5.1 surround sound, LEATHER-APPOINTED SEATING (STD), HD 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD -inc: tow/haul mode, driver shift control, manual shift control (STD), FRONT LICENSE PLATE MOUNTING PROVISIONS, FRONT HEATED PWR RECLINING FULL-FEATURE BUCKET SEATS -inc: 12-way pwr seat adjusters, pwr lumbar, 2-position driver seat memory, floor console & rear storage pockets, independent heated cushion/seat back w/(3) settings (STD), EXTRA COST PAINT, COOLED FRONT SEATS, 6.2L SFI VORTEC HIGH-OUTPUT V8 ENGINE -inc: variable-valve timing (STD), 3RD ROW 3-PASSENGER 50/50 SPLIT-BENCH SEAT (STD), 2ND ROW RECLINING HEATED BUCKET SEATS -inc: heated cushions w/(2) settings, fold-down armrests (STD).* Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: If your driving life demands plenty of room for people plus cargo, along with luxury amenities and a brash aura, the Escalade could be your breed of SUV. Though not quite as glitzy in this iteration as the last, the audacious Escalade continues to get you noticed.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • COOLED FRONT SEATS
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Rear Seat Audio Controls
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • High Output
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Suspension
  • Air Suspension
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • EXTRA COST PAINT
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Front license plate mounting provisions
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • LEATHER-APPOINTED SEATING (STD)
  • REAR ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM -inc: DVD player w/remote control 8" overhead display screen (2) sets of dual-channel wireless headphones aux audio/video jacks remote game plug-in
  • FRONT HEATED PWR RECLINING FULL-FEATURE BUCKET SEATS -inc: 12-way pwr seat adjusters pwr lumbar 2-position driver seat memory floor console & rear storage pockets independent heated cushion/seat back w/(3) settings (STD)
  • 6.2L SFI VORTEC HIGH-OUTPUT V8 ENGINE -inc: variable-valve timing (STD)
  • 2ND ROW RECLINING HEATED BUCKET SEATS -inc: heated cushions w/(2) settings fold-down armrests (STD)
  • HD 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD -inc: tow/haul mode driver shift control manual shift control (STD)
  • PWR TILT/SLIDING SUNROOF -inc: express-open/close wind deflector
  • 3RD ROW 3-PASSENGER 50/50 SPLIT-BENCH SEAT (STD)
  • Requires Subscription
  • NAVIGATION RADIO W/VOICE RECOGNITION MICROPHONE -inc: AM/FM/XM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player full-featured touch-screen DVD navigation w/voice recognition seek/scan digital clock auto-tone control radio data system (RDS) digital signal processing ...
  • P285/45R22 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES -inc: 22" x 9" 7-spoke chromed aluminum wheels 17" steel spare
  • 2ND ROW PWR FOLD & TUMBLE SEAT FEATURE

Send A Message