2007 Cadillac Escalade

This Cadillac Escalade boasts a Gas V8 6.2L/378 engine powering this Automatic transmission. REAR ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM -inc: DVD player w/remote control, 8" overhead display screen, (2) sets of dual-channel wireless headphones, aux audio/video jacks, remote game plug-in, PWR TILT/SLIDING SUNROOF -inc: express-open/close, wind deflector, P285/45R22 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES -inc: 22" x 9" 7-spoke chromed aluminum wheels, 17" steel spare. This Cadillac Escalade Comes Equipped with These Options: NAVIGATION RADIO W/VOICE RECOGNITION MICROPHONE -inc: AM/FM/XM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player, full-featured touch-screen DVD navigation w/voice recognition, seek/scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, radio data system (RDS), digital signal processing, points of interest, (2) slots-top for DVD map disc & bottom for 6-disc CD/DVD/MP3 audio/video changer, Premium Bose 10-speaker system w/discrete 5.1 surround sound, LEATHER-APPOINTED SEATING (STD), HD 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD -inc: tow/haul mode, driver shift control, manual shift control (STD), FRONT LICENSE PLATE MOUNTING PROVISIONS, FRONT HEATED PWR RECLINING FULL-FEATURE BUCKET SEATS -inc: 12-way pwr seat adjusters, pwr lumbar, 2-position driver seat memory, floor console & rear storage pockets, independent heated cushion/seat back w/(3) settings (STD), EXTRA COST PAINT, COOLED FRONT SEATS, 6.2L SFI VORTEC HIGH-OUTPUT V8 ENGINE -inc: variable-valve timing (STD), 3RD ROW 3-PASSENGER 50/50 SPLIT-BENCH SEAT (STD), 2ND ROW RECLINING HEATED BUCKET SEATS -inc: heated cushions w/(2) settings, fold-down armrests (STD). As reported by KBB.com: If your driving life demands plenty of room for people plus cargo, along with luxury amenities and a brash aura, the Escalade could be your breed of SUV. Though not quite as glitzy in this iteration as the last, the audacious Escalade continues to get you noticed.