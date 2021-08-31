Menu
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

154,735 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

306-445-3300

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

154,735KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7603297
  Stock #: 20P105A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 154,735 KM

Vehicle Description

NACTOY 2007 North American Truck of the Year. Only 154,735 Miles! This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 delivers a Gas V8 5.3L/327 engine powering this Automatic transmission. 5.3L SFI V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE -inc: Active Fuel Management, Warning buzzers-inc: key-in-ignition, headlamp-on, Tools-inc: mechanical jack & wheel wrench in storage compartment behind seat.*This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire), Solar-Ray tinted glass, Single two-sided key, Side-guard door beams, Rear seat rear facing child restraint provisions, Rear seat child safety seat top tether anchor, Pwr steering, PASS-Key III+ theft deterrent system, P265/70R17 all-season BSW tires, OnStar in-vehicle communications & assistance service-inc: (1) year Safe & Sound plan.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 can get you a trustworthy Silverado 1500 today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Four Wheel Drive
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
5.3L SFI V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE -inc: Active Fuel Management

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

