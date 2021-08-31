2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

+ taxes & licensing
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
NACTOY 2007 North American Truck of the Year. Only 154,735 Miles! This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 delivers a Gas V8 5.3L/327 engine powering this Automatic transmission. 5.3L SFI V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE -inc: Active Fuel Management, Warning buzzers-inc: key-in-ignition, headlamp-on, Tools-inc: mechanical jack & wheel wrench in storage compartment behind seat.*This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire), Solar-Ray tinted glass, Single two-sided key, Side-guard door beams, Rear seat rear facing child restraint provisions, Rear seat child safety seat top tether anchor, Pwr steering, PASS-Key III+ theft deterrent system, P265/70R17 all-season BSW tires, OnStar in-vehicle communications & assistance service-inc: (1) year Safe & Sound plan.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 can get you a trustworthy Silverado 1500 today!
