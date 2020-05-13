2007 Toyota Tacoma

- Safety
- Full-Size Spare Tire
- Driver/front passenger advanced airbags w/occupant classification system
- Convenience
- Center Console
- Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel
- Exterior
- Tire Pressure Monitor System
- Powertrain
- Additional Features
- FRONT SKID PLATE
- Front stabilizer bar
- 4-wheel drive
- Front/rear mudguards
- Rear door child safety locks
- Variable-assist pwr rack & pinion steering
- Full carpeting
- (3) front/(2) rear cup holders
- map pocket
- Black pwr mirrors
- 2-speed windshield wipers
- (2) bottle holders
- Pwr windows w/lockout feature
- Black grille w/argent surround
- Black bumpers/door handles/overfenders
- Deck rail system w/(4) adjustable tie-down cleats
- (2) fixed cargo bed tie-down points
- Defroster-linked air conditioning
- Rear-seat heat ducts
- Fabric door panels insert
- Rear bulkhead storage
- CRS tether anchors for front passenger seat & rear outboard seats
- Side-door impact door beams
- P245/75R16 mud & snow tires
- Electronic braking distribution (EBD)
- 4.0L DOHC EFI 24-valve V6 VVT-i engine
- Independent coil-spring double-wishbone front suspension w/gas-filled shock absorbers
- Rear leaf-spring suspension w/staggered outboard-mounted gas shock absorbers
- Fiber-reinforced sheet-molded composite bed-inc: steel outer panels, storage compartments, rail caps, removable tailgate
- 60/40 split rear bench seat w/adjustable headrests, underseat storage
- LED-illuminated gauges-inc: tachometer, coolant temp, fuel level, tripmeter, digital clock
- Overhead console-inc: maplights, garage door opener bin, sunglasses storage
- 5450# GVWR
- Pwr ventilated front disc/rear drum w/tandem booster brakes
- 3-point seat belts w/emergency locking retractor (ELR) at all seating positions-inc: front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters, automatic locking retractor for front passenger & rear seat belts
