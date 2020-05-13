Menu
Account
Sign In
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Strait Line Auto Sales

306-445-5885

Contact Seller
2007 Toyota Tacoma

2007 Toyota Tacoma

V6

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Toyota Tacoma

V6

Location

Strait Line Auto Sales

2671 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 3K4

306-445-5885

  1. 5009565
  2. 5009565
  3. 5009565
  4. 5009565
  5. 5009565
  6. 5009565
  7. 5009565
Contact Seller

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 212,974KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5009565
  • Stock #: 2544
  • VIN: 5TEMU52N87Z349588
Exterior Colour
White
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Safety
  • Full-Size Spare Tire
  • Driver/front passenger advanced airbags w/occupant classification system
Convenience
  • Center Console
  • Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor System
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • FRONT SKID PLATE
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • 4-wheel drive
  • Front/rear mudguards
  • Rear door child safety locks
  • Variable-assist pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Full carpeting
  • (3) front/(2) rear cup holders
  • map pocket
  • Black pwr mirrors
  • 2-speed windshield wipers
  • (2) bottle holders
  • Pwr windows w/lockout feature
  • Black grille w/argent surround
  • Black bumpers/door handles/overfenders
  • Deck rail system w/(4) adjustable tie-down cleats
  • (2) fixed cargo bed tie-down points
  • Defroster-linked air conditioning
  • Rear-seat heat ducts
  • Fabric door panels insert
  • Rear bulkhead storage
  • CRS tether anchors for front passenger seat & rear outboard seats
  • Side-door impact door beams
  • P245/75R16 mud & snow tires
  • Electronic braking distribution (EBD)
  • 4.0L DOHC EFI 24-valve V6 VVT-i engine
  • Independent coil-spring double-wishbone front suspension w/gas-filled shock absorbers
  • Rear leaf-spring suspension w/staggered outboard-mounted gas shock absorbers
  • Fiber-reinforced sheet-molded composite bed-inc: steel outer panels, storage compartments, rail caps, removable tailgate
  • 60/40 split rear bench seat w/adjustable headrests, underseat storage
  • LED-illuminated gauges-inc: tachometer, coolant temp, fuel level, tripmeter, digital clock
  • Overhead console-inc: maplights, garage door opener bin, sunglasses storage
  • 5450# GVWR
  • Pwr ventilated front disc/rear drum w/tandem booster brakes
  • 3-point seat belts w/emergency locking retractor (ELR) at all seating positions-inc: front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters, automatic locking retractor for front passenger & rear seat belts

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Strait Line Auto Sales

2009 Chevrolet Uplan...
 57,696 KM
$23,900 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 252,133 KM
$6,900 + tax & lic
2010 Hyundai Santa F...
 209,584 KM
$7,900 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Strait Line Auto Sales

Strait Line Auto Sales

2671 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 3K4

Call Dealer

306-445-XXXX

(click to show)

306-445-5885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory