2008 Dodge Nitro

- Comfort
- Air Conditioning
- Illuminated Entry
- Convenience
- Tilt Steering Column
- Overhead Console
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Map/Dome Reading Lamps
- Centre Floor Console
- Variable intermittent windshield wipers
- Luxury front/rear floor mats
- Instrument Cluster w/display screen & tire pressure monitoring display
- Powertrain
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- 4.0L SOHC V6 ENGINE
- Windows
- REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
- Rear Window Defroster
- Light-tinted solar control glass (all windows forward of B-Pillar)
- Deep-tinted sunscreen glass (all windows rearward of B-pillar)
- Trim
- Body Colour Fender Flares
- Safety
- Fog Lamps
- Supplemental Side Air Bags
- Dual note horn
- Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes
- Driver & front passenger multistage airbags w/occupant classification system
- Power Options
- Pwr rack & pinion steering
- Security
- Sentry key theft deterrent system
- Exterior
- Body colour front/rear fascia
- Roof rack side rails
- Seating
- Rear 60/40 split folding reclining seat
- Additional Features
- SPEED CONTROL
- 3.73 Axle Ratio
- Vehicle Information Centre
- Bright License Plate Brow
- 160-amp alternator
- Dana 30/186MM front axle
- Illuminated visor vanity mirrors
- Part time 4-wheel drive
- 600-amp maintenance free battery
- Body colour body side mouldings
- Child seat anchor system
- cargo compartment lamp
- Fold-away heated pwr mirrors
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel-inc: audio controls
- Premium instrument panel
- Premium door trim panels
- Load n' Go slide out floor
- Rear cargo tie-downs
- Compact spare tire w/tire carrier winch
- Pwr windows w/driver one-touch up/down, passenger one-touch down
- Corporate 8.25" rear axle
