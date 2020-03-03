2008 Dodge Nitro

Comfort Air Conditioning

Illuminated Entry Convenience Tilt Steering Column

Overhead Console

Universal Garage Door Opener

Map/Dome Reading Lamps

Centre Floor Console

Variable intermittent windshield wipers

Luxury front/rear floor mats

Instrument Cluster w/display screen & tire pressure monitoring display Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

4.0L SOHC V6 ENGINE Windows REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER

Rear Window Defroster

Light-tinted solar control glass (all windows forward of B-Pillar)

Deep-tinted sunscreen glass (all windows rearward of B-pillar) Trim Body Colour Fender Flares Safety Fog Lamps

Supplemental Side Air Bags

Dual note horn

Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes

Driver & front passenger multistage airbags w/occupant classification system Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Security Sentry key theft deterrent system Exterior Body colour front/rear fascia

Roof rack side rails Seating Rear 60/40 split folding reclining seat

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL

3.73 Axle Ratio

Vehicle Information Centre

Bright License Plate Brow

160-amp alternator

Dana 30/186MM front axle

Illuminated visor vanity mirrors

Part time 4-wheel drive

600-amp maintenance free battery

Body colour body side mouldings

Child seat anchor system

cargo compartment lamp

Fold-away heated pwr mirrors

Leather-wrapped steering wheel-inc: audio controls

Premium instrument panel

Premium door trim panels

Load n' Go slide out floor

Rear cargo tie-downs

Compact spare tire w/tire carrier winch

Pwr windows w/driver one-touch up/down, passenger one-touch down

Corporate 8.25" rear axle

