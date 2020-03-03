Menu
2008 Dodge Nitro

SLT

2008 Dodge Nitro

SLT

Location

Strait Line Auto Sales

2671 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 3K4

306-445-5885

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 205,947KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4803204
  • Stock #: 2462
  • VIN: 1D8GU586X8W126367
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder

GREAT COLOR GREAT LITTLE SUV

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Illuminated Entry
Convenience
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • Overhead Console
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Map/Dome Reading Lamps
  • Centre Floor Console
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers
  • Luxury front/rear floor mats
  • Instrument Cluster w/display screen & tire pressure monitoring display
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • 4.0L SOHC V6 ENGINE
Windows
  • REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • Light-tinted solar control glass (all windows forward of B-Pillar)
  • Deep-tinted sunscreen glass (all windows rearward of B-pillar)
Trim
  • Body Colour Fender Flares
Safety
  • Fog Lamps
  • Supplemental Side Air Bags
  • Dual note horn
  • Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes
  • Driver & front passenger multistage airbags w/occupant classification system
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
Security
  • Sentry key theft deterrent system
Exterior
  • Body colour front/rear fascia
  • Roof rack side rails
Seating
  • Rear 60/40 split folding reclining seat
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • 3.73 Axle Ratio
  • Vehicle Information Centre
  • Bright License Plate Brow
  • 160-amp alternator
  • Dana 30/186MM front axle
  • Illuminated visor vanity mirrors
  • Part time 4-wheel drive
  • 600-amp maintenance free battery
  • Body colour body side mouldings
  • Child seat anchor system
  • cargo compartment lamp
  • Fold-away heated pwr mirrors
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel-inc: audio controls
  • Premium instrument panel
  • Premium door trim panels
  • Load n' Go slide out floor
  • Rear cargo tie-downs
  • Compact spare tire w/tire carrier winch
  • Pwr windows w/driver one-touch up/down, passenger one-touch down
  • Corporate 8.25" rear axle

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
