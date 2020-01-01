2008 Lexus RX 350

+ taxes & licensing
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
KBB.com Brand Image Awards. This Lexus RX 350 boasts a Gas V6 3.5L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Water repellent door glass, Warnings-inc: low fuel/oil/washer fluid levels, front seat belts, Vehicle skid control.*This Lexus RX 350 Comes Equipped with These Options *Traction Control (TRAC), Tire pressure monitoring system, Stainless steel exhaust system w/chrome tail pipe, Sliding front centre console box, Side & under cargo area storage compartments, Roof-mounted spoiler, Roof Rack, Roll-sensing front/rear head/side curtain airbags, Retained accessory pwr, Remote keyless entry w/adjustable audible warning.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: With its luxury-sedan sophistication, SUV versatility, first-class creature and safety features plus a premium Lexus pedigree, the RX 350 deserves serious consideration from anyone shopping for a single vehicle with a truly multifaceted personality.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6.
