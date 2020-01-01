Menu
2008 Lexus RX 350

266,200 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

306-445-3300

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

266,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6273492
  • Stock #: 21133A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 266,200 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com Brand Image Awards. This Lexus RX 350 boasts a Gas V6 3.5L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Water repellent door glass, Warnings-inc: low fuel/oil/washer fluid levels, front seat belts, Vehicle skid control.*This Lexus RX 350 Comes Equipped with These Options *Traction Control (TRAC), Tire pressure monitoring system, Stainless steel exhaust system w/chrome tail pipe, Sliding front centre console box, Side & under cargo area storage compartments, Roof-mounted spoiler, Roof Rack, Roll-sensing front/rear head/side curtain airbags, Retained accessory pwr, Remote keyless entry w/adjustable audible warning.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: With its luxury-sedan sophistication, SUV versatility, first-class creature and safety features plus a premium Lexus pedigree, the RX 350 deserves serious consideration from anyone shopping for a single vehicle with a truly multifaceted personality.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Wheel Locks
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag

