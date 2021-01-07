Menu
2008 Mazda CX-7

159,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

306-445-3300

Location

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

159,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6558945
  • Stock #: 21P022A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 21P022A
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Mazda CX-7 delivers a Turbo Gas I4 2.3L/138 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Warning lamps -inc: oil pressure, check engine, low washer fluid, low fuel level, door ajar, airbags, Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Traction control system.*This Mazda CX-7 Comes Equipped with These Options *Temporary spare tire, Side impact door beams, Remote keyless entry -inc: retractable key, (2) transmitters, Rear window defroster, Rear heat ducts, Pwr windows -inc: driver/front passenger 1-touch up/down feature, key cylinder auto front windows up/down system, keyless auto front windows down feature, Pwr rack & pinion steering w/engine speed-sensing variable assist, Pwr door locks, Privacy glass -inc: rear door glass, quarter glass, rear gate glass, P235/60R18 all-season tires.* Stop By Today *Stop by Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

