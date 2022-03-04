Menu
2008 Volkswagen Eos

97,966 KM

$14,994

+ tax & licensing
$14,994

+ taxes & licensing

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

306-445-3300

Trendline

Location

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

$14,994

+ taxes & licensing

97,966KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8499488
  • Stock #: 22P042A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 22P042A
  • Mileage 97,966 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com 10 Best New Road Trip Vehicles. Only 97,966 Miles! This Volkswagen Eos boasts a Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/heated nozzles, Tinted green glass, Sliding front centre storage armrest w/integrated storage box, 12V auxiliary pwr outlet.* This Volkswagen Eos Features the Following Options *Rollover protection system w/pop-up roll bars, Remote trunk/fuel filler door releases, Remote keyless entry w/trunk release, panic feature, Rear window defroster, Rear seat storage compartment w/lockable centre pass-through, Rear passenger ventilation, Pwr windows w/pinch protection, Pwr tilt/slide panoramic sunroof-inc: tinted glass, sunshade, pinch protection, Pwr front vented/rear solid disc brakes, Pwr folding hardtop roof w/front wind visor.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com 10 Best New Road Trip Vehicles, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: If youd like the freedom of a convertible but need a practical, comfortable daily driver, youll be happy to know that you can also have an excellent powertrain, athletic handling and even a sunroof.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 can get you a tried-and-true Eos today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Convertible Hardtop
Premium Synthetic Seats
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

