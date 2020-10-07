2009 Dodge Journey

+ taxes & licensing
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
+ taxes & licensing
This Dodge Journey delivers a Gas V6 3.5L/214 engine powering this Automatic transmission. STONE WHITE, STANDARD PAINT (STD), PWR EXPRESS OPEN/CLOSE SUNROOF.*This Dodge Journey Comes Equipped with These Options *28X R/T CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.5L V6 engine, 6-speed automatic trans , PASTEL PEBBLE BEIGE, LEATHER-TRIMMED FRONT BUCKET SEATS, ENTERTAINMENT GROUP #2 -inc:AM/FM stereo w/6-disc DVD player, map, navigation, hard disk drive, 368-watt amplifier, (6) premium speakers, subwoofer, auto-dimming rear view mirror w/microphone, UConnect hands-free communication, Parkview rear back-up camera, CONVENIENCE GROUP II -inc: adjustable roof rail crossbars, air filtering, cargo compartment cover, driver/passenger lower LED lamps, auto-dimming rear view mirror w/microphone, UConnect hands-free communication, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: autostick (STD), 3.5L MPI 24-VALVE HO V6 ENGINE (STD), 19" X 7.0" ALUMINUM CHROME-CLAD WHEELS, (6) PREMIUM SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: 368-watt amplifier, Vehicle info centre, Variable Intermittent Wipers.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: If youre looking for minivan utility and storage space, without the minivan look, the Journey is a viable option. With its available third-row seating, it offers more room than the Ford Escape and Chevy Equinox.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Dodge Journey come see us at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6. Just minutes away!
