2009 Dodge Journey

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Reading Lamps Remote Engine Start Floor mats Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain All Wheel Drive High Output Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player CD Changer Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Pwr express open/close sunroof 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: autostick (STD) 19" X 7.0" ALUMINUM CHROME-CLAD WHEELS STONE WHITE 3.5L MPI 24-VALVE HO V6 ENGINE (STD) 28X R/T CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.5L V6 engine 6-speed automatic trans STANDARD PAINT (STD) (6) PREMIUM SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: 368-watt amplifier CONVENIENCE GROUP II -inc: adjustable roof rail crossbars air filtering cargo compartment cover driver/passenger lower LED lamps auto-dimming rear view mirror w/microphone UConnect hands-free communication Requires Subscription PASTEL PEBBLE BEIGE LEATHER-TRIMMED FRONT BUCKET SEATS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP #2 -inc:AM/FM stereo w/6-disc DVD player map navigation hard disk drive 368-watt amplifier (6) premium speakers subwoofer auto-dimming rear view mirror w/microphone UConnect hands-free communication Parkview rear back-up c...

