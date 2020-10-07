Menu
2009 Dodge Journey

139,536 KM

Details Description Features

$9,000

+ tax & licensing
Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

306-445-3300

R/T

2009 Dodge Journey

R/T

Location

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

139,536KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6128946
  • Stock #: 21012C

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stone White
  • Interior Colour Pastel Pebble Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 139,536 KM

Vehicle Description

This Dodge Journey delivers a Gas V6 3.5L/214 engine powering this Automatic transmission. STONE WHITE, STANDARD PAINT (STD), PWR EXPRESS OPEN/CLOSE SUNROOF.*This Dodge Journey Comes Equipped with These Options *28X R/T CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.5L V6 engine, 6-speed automatic trans , PASTEL PEBBLE BEIGE, LEATHER-TRIMMED FRONT BUCKET SEATS, ENTERTAINMENT GROUP #2 -inc:AM/FM stereo w/6-disc DVD player, map, navigation, hard disk drive, 368-watt amplifier, (6) premium speakers, subwoofer, auto-dimming rear view mirror w/microphone, UConnect hands-free communication, Parkview rear back-up camera, CONVENIENCE GROUP II -inc: adjustable roof rail crossbars, air filtering, cargo compartment cover, driver/passenger lower LED lamps, auto-dimming rear view mirror w/microphone, UConnect hands-free communication, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: autostick (STD), 3.5L MPI 24-VALVE HO V6 ENGINE (STD), 19" X 7.0" ALUMINUM CHROME-CLAD WHEELS, (6) PREMIUM SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: 368-watt amplifier, Vehicle info centre, Variable Intermittent Wipers.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: If youre looking for minivan utility and storage space, without the minivan look, the Journey is a viable option. With its available third-row seating, it offers more room than the Ford Escape and Chevy Equinox.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Dodge Journey come see us at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
All Wheel Drive
High Output
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Pwr express open/close sunroof
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: autostick (STD)
19" X 7.0" ALUMINUM CHROME-CLAD WHEELS
STONE WHITE
3.5L MPI 24-VALVE HO V6 ENGINE (STD)
28X R/T CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.5L V6 engine 6-speed automatic trans
STANDARD PAINT (STD)
(6) PREMIUM SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: 368-watt amplifier
CONVENIENCE GROUP II -inc: adjustable roof rail crossbars air filtering cargo compartment cover driver/passenger lower LED lamps auto-dimming rear view mirror w/microphone UConnect hands-free communication
Requires Subscription
PASTEL PEBBLE BEIGE LEATHER-TRIMMED FRONT BUCKET SEATS
ENTERTAINMENT GROUP #2 -inc:AM/FM stereo w/6-disc DVD player map navigation hard disk drive 368-watt amplifier (6) premium speakers subwoofer auto-dimming rear view mirror w/microphone UConnect hands-free communication Parkview rear back-up c...

