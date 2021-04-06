+ taxes & licensing
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
KBB.com Top 10 Coolest New Cars Under $18,000. Only 138,837 Miles! This Ford Focus delivers a Gas I4 2.0L/121 engine powering it's polished transmission. Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Unique front/rear fascias, Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS).* This Ford Focus Features the Following Options *Tilt steering column, T125/80R15 spare tire, SYNC voice activated communications & entertainment system-inc: Bluetooth capability, steering wheel controls, USB port, audio input jack *Starting w/Job #2-inc: 911 Assist*, Sport tuned exhaust w/chrome tip, Speed control, Spare tire nut wrench & jack, SOS post crash alert system, Solar tinted glass, SIRIUS satellite radio w/(6) month prepaid subscription, Side intrusion door beams.* This Ford Focus is a Superstar! *KBB.com Top 10 Coolest New Cars Under $18,000, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: A progressive look, more refined handling and additional features make the 2009 Ford Focus an even more appealing choice for drivers seeking a value-oriented American compact. However, its the SYNC system that really sets it apart from all of its competitors, particularly for those who use their cars as mobile offices or entertainment centers.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 can get you a trustworthy Focus today!
