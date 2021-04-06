Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Ford Focus

138,837 KM

Details Description Features

$7,915

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,915

+ taxes & licensing

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

306-445-3300

Contact Seller
2009 Ford Focus

2009 Ford Focus

SES

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Ford Focus

SES

Location

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

Contact Seller

$7,915

+ taxes & licensing

138,837KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6875814
  • Stock #: 21071C

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,837 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com Top 10 Coolest New Cars Under $18,000. Only 138,837 Miles! This Ford Focus delivers a Gas I4 2.0L/121 engine powering it's polished transmission. Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Unique front/rear fascias, Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS).* This Ford Focus Features the Following Options *Tilt steering column, T125/80R15 spare tire, SYNC voice activated communications & entertainment system-inc: Bluetooth capability, steering wheel controls, USB port, audio input jack *Starting w/Job #2-inc: 911 Assist*, Sport tuned exhaust w/chrome tip, Speed control, Spare tire nut wrench & jack, SOS post crash alert system, Solar tinted glass, SIRIUS satellite radio w/(6) month prepaid subscription, Side intrusion door beams.* This Ford Focus is a Superstar! *KBB.com Top 10 Coolest New Cars Under $18,000, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: A progressive look, more refined handling and additional features make the 2009 Ford Focus an even more appealing choice for drivers seeking a value-oriented American compact. However, its the SYNC system that really sets it apart from all of its competitors, particularly for those who use their cars as mobile offices or entertainment centers.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 can get you a trustworthy Focus today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2013 Buick Encore Le...
 104,764 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 2 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford Escape Tit...
 6,139 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

Call Dealer

306-445-XXXX

(click to show)

306-445-3300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory