2009 Kia Sportage
LX
Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
- Listing ID: 9093454
- Stock #: 22325A
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 1 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 1 Miles! This Kia Sportage boasts a Gas V6 2.7L/162 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Warning lights-inc: automatic transmission selector position, oil pressure, brake oil, parking brake, door ajar, battery charge, low fuel, tail gate open, flip-up glass open, check engine, seat belt, anti-lock brakes, air bag, high beams, fog lamps, cruise control, anti-theft immobilizer, direction indicator, rear window defroster, Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/de-icer, Tinted windshield.* This Kia Sportage Features the Following Options *Side-impact protection, Roof-mounted antenna, Roof rack w/silver rails, Remote keyless entry w/alarm, Remote hood/fuel door releases, Rear window defroster w/timer, Rear privacy glass, Rear child safety door locks, Pwr rack & pinion steering, Pwr door locks-inc: tailgate, driver 2-turn locking system.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: If youre on a modest budget but dont want to give up comfort or convenience, youll appreciate Kias approach to the compact SUV segment. And, while its V6 engine produces little more power than Hondas in-line four, youll appreciate the V6s smoothness with every tip of the accelerator.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 can get you a reliable Sportage today!
