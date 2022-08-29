Menu
2009 Kia Sportage

1 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

306-445-3300

Contact Seller
2009 Kia Sportage

2009 Kia Sportage

LX

2009 Kia Sportage

LX

Location

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

1KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9093454
  • Stock #: 22325A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 1 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 1 Miles! This Kia Sportage boasts a Gas V6 2.7L/162 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Warning lights-inc: automatic transmission selector position, oil pressure, brake oil, parking brake, door ajar, battery charge, low fuel, tail gate open, flip-up glass open, check engine, seat belt, anti-lock brakes, air bag, high beams, fog lamps, cruise control, anti-theft immobilizer, direction indicator, rear window defroster, Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/de-icer, Tinted windshield.* This Kia Sportage Features the Following Options *Side-impact protection, Roof-mounted antenna, Roof rack w/silver rails, Remote keyless entry w/alarm, Remote hood/fuel door releases, Rear window defroster w/timer, Rear privacy glass, Rear child safety door locks, Pwr rack & pinion steering, Pwr door locks-inc: tailgate, driver 2-turn locking system.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: If youre on a modest budget but dont want to give up comfort or convenience, youll appreciate Kias approach to the compact SUV segment. And, while its V6 engine produces little more power than Hondas in-line four, youll appreciate the V6s smoothness with every tip of the accelerator.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 can get you a reliable Sportage today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Tow Hooks
Temporary spare tire
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

